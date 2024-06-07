When ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Warned Trump Would “Disappear Gay Folks” if He Beats Joe Biden

This or That, Whoopi Goldberg weighs in on the risks looming on America if the final show happened between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The 68-year-old warned her talk show co-hosts on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 episode that if Biden loses in the upcoming elections, Trump is likely to go after journalists and gay people of America.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacopo Raule

While discussing the GOP candidate Nikki Haley's response to Biden's civil war comment, panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin talked about the pro-Palestine protesters at Charleston church. She said, "I think it was an important speech, a kind of sacred ground, but Joe Biden was broken up by 'Free Palestine' protesters who tried to shut down the event," per Fox News.

Goldberg quickly condemned the protest, saying, "I am sorry, it was wrong. I am sorry." Meanwhile, fellow host Sunny Hostin partly agreed and partly disagreed. "I agree that perhaps that was not the right moment; I think that it is something President Biden and his administration must address," said the lawyer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

However, Goldberg once again interrupted her and disagreed. But Hostin continued to address some facts, saying, "There is this stark divide among young voters on the Israel-Hamas war" and that "the voting bloc who supported Biden in 2020 over climate change says that the war in Gaza is an environmental justice issue, and they're gonna abandon Biden over it."

The comedian "blasted" the media for portraying Biden as a loser in terms of popularity among the American voters, especially the youth. "Beware the media," Goldberg warned. "That voting bloc has lots of issues that they want [to be] addressed, they do, and they have every right to demand that from whoever the candidate is gonna be."

HALEY TO BIDEN: DON’T LECTURE ME ON CIVIL WAR: After Pres. Biden visited the church in Charleston where nine Black parishioners were killed by a white supremacist, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on GOP candidate Nikki Haley's comments to Biden. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/7qDfdNLEuo — The View (@TheView) January 9, 2024

She continued, "But I will say this until it's time to go vote, beware the media telling us what we're doing. Only you know what you're doing," adding, "You know what's upsetting you, and you will discuss it when you go and make your vote. Now, there are lots of things that we all wish that the candidates would talk about, whether it's on the left or the right. We wish they would talk about what mattered to us."

Echoing Biden's words, she insisted voting in favor of Trump would mean a threat to "all the journalists and gay folks, as he vowed, he'll move them all around and disappear them." Goldberg said, "I'm here to say it is ours to lose. This is what it's all about. Either you want it to work forward-thinking, you want everybody to have the ability to say how they feel, what they want, to move forward, or you don't."

She further asserted, "Or do you want somebody who says, 'I'm going to be, on day one, I'm going to be a dictator.' Who says it to you, tells you, 'I'm going to put you people away. I'm going to take all the journalists, I'm going to take all the gay folks, and I'll move you all around and disappear you."

Goldberg concluded, "If that's the country you want, you know who to vote for. If that's not the country you want, you have to make a decision."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 11, 2024. It has since been updated.