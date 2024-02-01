Whoopi Goldberg Says She is Not A Part of 'The View' Group Chat: "I'm Busy"

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg likes to mind her own business and stay out of group chats, the Sister Act actress revealed on Monday's episode that she "doesn't care" about being left out. Alyssa Farah Griffin, the co-host, inquired of the other women whether they were a part of any group chats that she was not. “I feel like Michael Corleone. Because I take myself off the group text… and then boom, I’m back! And I’m like, ‘What the,'” Goldberg instantly added.

As per Page Six, co-host Sunny Hostin while acknowledging that there have been in prior years, assured Griffin that Goldberg would "gladly give you her spot."“She doesn’t look at any of us,” Hostin, said of the EGOT winner. “And Joy [Behar] puts you right back on,” Hostin added. Ana Navarro, the co-host, advised Goldberg to consider blocking her alerts instead of leaving the group chat entirely. However, Goldberg stood by her position. “Silencing y’all does not mean being part of it,” she said. “I don’t care. I don’t care what you’re upset about. It’s the weekend!”

Navarro then added that conversing with various people in multiple group conversations could be confusing. “See, that’s why I’m not on all of that stuff because I know who I’m texting,” Goldberg said. “If I need to talk to you, I’ll talk to you.” Goldberg continued, “I don’t just be sending y’all stuff! I’m busy! I’m busy, you know,” she went on. “When I talk about those hit and runs, what do you think I’m doing?” “I communicate when I have something to say. I don’t just be sending y’all stuff. I’m busy,” she added. Goldberg has been indeed busy with her new memoir which will be debuting in May. The moderator is honoring her late mother and brother with her upcoming book about grief and healing, Bits & Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me.

"This book is dedicated to my mother and my brother and our time together as a small, funny little unit,” Goldberg told People. “It’s dedicated to anyone who’s found themselves on a scary path, not of their choosing or dealing with loss.” "This book is dedicated to everyone who is just trying to figure out the small stuff as well as the stuff where you have to be more than you thought you could be and it’s dedicated to love," she added. The episode that Goldberg will discuss also involves her mother leaving the hospital and never remembering her children; this was "the exact moment the trajectory of the Ghost actress' life changed." The author intends to use the book as a means of preserving her loved ones' memories on paper.

Rick Bleiweiss, Blackstone’s Head of New Business praised Goldberg saying, “Whoopi Goldberg is an icon and superstar whose work I have thoroughly enjoyed and admired for many years,” Bleiweiss said during the press release. “She also happens to be a person with a great deal of humanity…it is a fascinating and compelling read.”