Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 26, 2023. It has since been updated.

Whoopi Goldberg has mixed feelings when it comes to American Idol, which she made clear in a May episode of the ABC talk show The View. The co-host, aged 67, made a bold statement, expressing her belief that American Idol marked the 'beginning of the downfall of society.'

During the daily Hot Topics segment on The View, Goldberg engaged in a somewhat contentious exchange with producer Brian Teta while discussing Netflix's documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me. As the discussion moved toward reality shows, Goldberg commented on the influence of American Idol's early seasons, attributing them to sparking a widespread public interest in reality programming that promoted elements such as harsh criticism, dramatic conflicts, and explosive arguments, Deadline reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Goldberg pointed out that shows like Basketball Wives and other various Housewives series on Bravo created a perception that individuals were somehow flawed or living their lives incorrectly. Providing an explanation for why these programs resonate with audiences, the EGOT winner said: "People watch these shows because they make them feel better. People like to be judgy, I think that we, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks. I've always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with, what's the name of that show?"

"Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan Boycotting ‘The View’ After Whoopi Goldberg Trashed ‘American Idol’" I'm going to need Whoopi

to explain how an entertainment show is destroying society, does this include her the View, or just other people's shows #SmartNews — connie jackson (@concon1970) June 16, 2023

According to Page Six, Goldberg's question was directed toward Brian Teta, who was off-camera. "ABC's American Idol?" Teta replied. This was a gentle reminder for Goldberg that the show she was criticizing was part of the same network that aired The View. Teta's comment elicited laughter from the live audience. Goldberg, in response, attempted to clarify her position by stating, "Well, it wasn't always on ABC."

American Idol initially premiered on Fox in 2002 and remained on the network until 2016. It made a comeback in 2018, and it now airs on ABC, with a new panel of judges consisting of country singer Luke Bryan, R&B icon Lionel Richie, and popstar Katy Perry. While acknowledging that both American Idol and the talk show that Goldberg has been a part of since 2007 are housed on ABC, the children's book author concluded her statement: “Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amuck with it. And it’s gone out of control. They invited the public to decide who their person was, and I feel once we did that, it began us in a cycle which we have not — did you really just do that?” Goldberg elaborated.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

"We've talked about this — that it's gotten better. You like it now, remember?" said Teta. Goldberg's co-hosts also chimed in. "You like it. ABC, she likes it. ABC, she loves it. It's really good," co-host Sunny Hostin inserted. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that Goldberg was specifically referring to the 'Simon Cowell era' of American Idol. To this, Goldberg said, "When I was watching it, ABC didn't have it. They have it now, it's a different show, it's a very different show. The judges are different from the people who are coming. ABC knows that I feel like this. I've told them. It had nothing to do with them, it had to do with the show."

