Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Who She Thinks Is Trump's ‘Actual Vice President’: "He's Making Decisions..."

On a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg stirred controversy with her theory that Elon Musk, not JD Vance, is effectively Donald Trump’s real vice president. Goldberg argued that Musk’s unprecedented indulgence in Trump’s administration overshadowed Vance, casting him as a placeholder. Her remarks exuded laughter and serious debate about Musk’s growing influence in politics. She remarked, “I believe Elon Musk is the actual vice president. Yes, I believe that…(Vance is) kind of an interim…But I believe that Musk, he's the real actual vice president. He's making decisions, he's doing things. So I think, Why doesn't he have to give up X?... I'm musing."

Whoah. The View’s Whoopi Goldberg claims "Elon Musk is the actual vice president” and that JD Vance is “the interim” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cyBRydlsZT — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 21, 2024

As per Daily Mail, the timing of Goldberg’s claim is intriguing. Over the past two weeks, Musk and Trump have been nearly inseparable, attending high-profile events like a UFC match and sharing meals at Mar-a-Lago. Musk, along with his young son, even appeared in the Trump family’s election night picture, a move that further blurred the lines between personal relations and political alliances. Trump’s granddaughter humorously noted Musk had achieved “uncle status,” reflecting the familial bond Musk has seemingly cultivated.

Adding to the intrigue, Musk’s indulgence in Trump’s transition team has extended beyond casual support. He has been seen at Mar-a-Lago almost consistently since Election Day, sitting in on sensitive and crucial conversations and advising on cabinet appointments. This has led some insiders to describe Musk as acting like a “co-president.” Trump’s praise for Musk has been effusive. In an October rally, he boasted, “Did you see the way that sucker landed today? It only needs a new paint job. That's a lot cheaper than building a new one, right?”

As per NBC News, Trump frequently lauded Musk’s achievements. During another rally, he exclaimed, “Elon is a great guy, he's one of our geniuses. We have to protect our geniuses, and we have to take care of our geniuses. There aren't too many of them.” However, Musk’s overbearing presence at Mar-a-Lago has reportedly caused friction within Trump’s close-knit circle. Some advisors, speaking anonymously, expressed concerns about Musk overshadowing long-time loyalists. One insider quipped, “Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him,” hinting at Musk’s persistent involvement. Despite this, Musk’s loyalty has been undeniable. His super PAC invested over $152 million to back Trump’s campaign, and his social media platform became a megaphone for Trump’s policies.

Donald Trump greets Elon Musk on November 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Brandon Bell)

Musk’s commitment did not end here as he joined Trump’s newly established Department of Government Efficiency, a role that cemented his influence within the administration. One source claimed, “It's a bromance…And they are having a blast.” Critics argue that his indulgence in both spheres could lead to ethical dilemmas, particularly regarding his control of X. The platform has already seen a migration of liberal users to Bluesky, a new social media site, in response to Musk’s political leanings. Goldberg asserted, "Unfortunately, I will have to say the other side, I think, has driven people away, because – you know – it’s not just discourse. It’s nasty name-calling…”