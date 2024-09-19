Whoopi Goldberg Rips J.D. Vance's 'Idiotic' Claim Linking Trump Assassination Attempts to Liberals

The View's latest episode sparked controversy as Whoopi Goldberg took aim at J.D. Vance. The co-host didn't hold back her frustration with the Republican running mate's recent comments. Goldberg kicked off the show with a bold statement. "Now we're gonna talk about some idiotic stuff," she declared. The topic was recent assassination attempts on Donald Trump and the blame game that followed. Two incidents had the nation on edge. A gunman was arrested at Trump's Florida golf course armed with an AK-47. This came shortly after another attempt on the former president's life. Motives are still under investigation.

Vance at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Atlanta made remarks that set social media ablaze. "You know the big difference between conservatives and liberals is that no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months," Vance stated. "I'd say that's pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric and needs to cut this crap out," He added. The View's audience was stunned and audible gasps filled the studio. Joy Behar noted, "The audience is appalled." Alyssa Farah Griffin added, "Literally, jaws were dropping in our audience," as per Decider.

Goldberg addressed Vance directly. "J.D., clearly you've not been to one of your boss's rallies," she began. She went on, "Because you believe this insanity. I mean, he has been inciting violence since 2016, telling them to beat up hecklers, threatened to shoot looters and migrants." Goldberg then urged Vance, "You have to really take a look in a mirror to see the reflection."

The host emphasized the crucial role of the Secret Service in keeping political figures safe. "One of the reasons that everybody has survived is because the Secret Service has been doing their job. Let's start with that." Goldberg's final message to Vance was, "So quit blaming folks until you decide to take a look at what's coming out of your mouth," as per The Raw Story.

This isn't the first time The View has taken issue with Vance. The show talked about his comments on Harris a few weeks ago. At a private fundraiser, Vance had said, "All of us were hit with a little bit of a political sucker punch. The bad news is that Kamala Harris does not have the same baggage as Joe Biden. Because whatever we might say, Kamala Harris is a lot younger, and Kamala Harris is obviously not struggling in the same ways that Joe Biden did." At the time, Goldberg expressed pity for Vance. "This poor guy. I feel so bad for him," she said. Goldberg stood firm when Behar cautioned against sympathy. "No, no, I'm going to. I'm going to pity this man. Remember how Mr. T used to pity the fool? Well, I pity this man. I pity him, because he's had a very bumpy roll-out so far."