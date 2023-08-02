Whoopi Goldberg Praises ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast on ‘The View’ During Sweet Reunion: “I’m So Proud of Y’all”

When it comes to the Jersey Shore cast, Whoopi Goldberg is always there for them. The co-host of The View was delighted to have a reunion with Snooki and company on the show this morning as they promoted Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The View used footage from the Jersey Shore members' initial visit on the daytime talk show back in 2010 to introduce the ensemble, per Decider. Goldberg recalled, “None of you were sure if this was gonna last at all.” From 2009 until 2012, Jersey Shore aired on MTV before getting a new season in 2018.

Although some of the MTV celebrities struggled in the public eye, the Jersey Shore hype undoubtedly persisted. Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino did time in jail for tax evasion and openly battled drug difficulties until getting sober seven years ago.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ensemble discussed their 14 years of popularity as reality TV stars during T-shirt time on the August 1 edition of The View, per Entertainment Weekly. Sorrentino stated that Goldberg was one of the group's most steadfast fans from the start. "I'm very grateful that my life story might one day be someone's survival guide," the 41-year-old said. "My book that's coming out in the fall [details] how I overcame addiction and loss in prison. I believe that book is going to save a lot of lives."

In promoting his new book, Reality Check, and giving a shout-out to Goldberg in particular, who he said is referenced in it, he said he is "grateful" to share his life experience with others. “Believe it or not, Whoopi’s in that book,” he said, and Goldberg gave him a smile as she replied, “When [the Jersey Shore cast] first came [to The View], they were getting a lot of heat from people. And I was so glad to see them ’cause they were fresh and they were just ready to do stuff and I said to them, ‘Listen. They’re gonna come for you. You just gotta stay strong, no matter what.'”

Jersey shore in the building @TheView pic.twitter.com/6SfimKO8cU — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) August 1, 2023

Sorrentino continued, recalling the care that Goldberg had shown him soon after the 2009 debut of the first season of Jersey Shore. "Whoopi would pull me aside every time I'd come to the show. The glasses were tipped, and the pupils were dilated. She knew, and it wasn't what she said, it's how she said it, and I'll never forget that. So, thank you," he said.

Goldberg responded, "I just want to say I'm so proud of y'all, because you did not let them define you, you all defined yourselves, which is everything."

The new season of Family Vacation, which debuts on MTV on Thursday, stars Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Pauly D, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Sammi Giancola, who makes her first appearance since the spin-off debuted in 2018.

