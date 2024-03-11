Whoopi Goldberg Recounts Dating a Man 40 Years Older and Shares the Goss on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg has had no inhibitions in seeing men older or younger than her. The View host has been an advocate of no age bar and has time and again shared how dating men from varying age groups has broadened her perspective. However, this anecdote of dating a man forty years older than her has been a unique experience and is creating waves.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

According to Huffpost, during a recent episode of the talk show, telecasted on March 7, the panelists were discussing the upcoming movie, The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway who plays the role of a forty-year-old dating a pop star in his twenties. "The trailer just dropped for Anne Hathaway's new movie The Idea of You, [where] she plays a mom in her 40s in a relationship with a famous musician in his 20s," Goldberg explained. "Apparently, the internet is divided on it. Some call the age gap disgusting, while others say they're here for it."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

When Joy Behar shared that she believes "a big gap could be problematic," citing the example of a 20-year age gap difference. Goldberg chimed in with her experience and mentioned, "Your age is not what’s going to get me into your arms. It’s not your age I’m concerned about unless you’re under 18." Goldberg then proceeded to say, "One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me." To this Joy Behar, a fellow host asked, "Is he still alive?" Leading Goldberg to nod her head in affirmation. It is to be noted that Golberg is 68 years old which makes the man 108 years old, if indeed alive.

Whoopi Goldberg defends age gap relationship in upcoming film, ‘The Idea of You,’ citing one of her past relationships:



“Actually, I’m just gonna say this to you. One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me.” pic.twitter.com/cudHojzA0f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 7, 2024

Previously, while discussing her dating life during a 2021 episode of The View, Goldberg confessed, "You have to know when you're going younger, there's a lot of information that you have to impart. And sometimes it's tiring. But then there's the other way where you're like, 'Yeah, you're younger, but you look good! Yeah, you're all right.' So you never know." The Sister Act star, who has been married thrice generally keeps her private life in a shroud and does not discuss much about it onscreen. The panelists went on to discuss how men marrying younger women and starting a family with them has never come under the radar of speculations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

However, with women, the case is turning a new leaf, and steadily the dynamic of older women choosing younger men has gained momentum. Sara Haines cited examples of Hollywood stalwarts like Al Pacino and Robert De Niro who both married younger women and had children with them. The co-host also went on to acknowledge that the panelists of the talk show, including Behar, Sunny Hostin, and herself have been married to men who are younger than them.