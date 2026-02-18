Frustrated Whoopi Goldberg Sets the Record Straight on Epstein Files

Whoopi Goldberg has spoken out after her name appeared in the fresh batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that caused widespread global debate on how some of the most powerful people were allegedly involved in such unethical deeds.

The television personality was mentioned 21 times in the latest files, prompting some critics to vaguely suggest she had a personal relationship with the late convicted s-x offender who died under mysterious circumstances in 2019.

The 70-year-old has strongly denied the latest speculation during her appearance on the recent episode of “The View.”

Goldberg said, “In the name of transparency, my name is in the files. Yes. And what does it say? It says, ‘Whoopi needs a plane to get to Monaco. John Lennon’s charity—it should say Julian Lennon’s charity—is paying for it.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Decider.com (@deciderdotcom)

Whoopi Goldberg explained that event organizers were trying to arrange private air travel for her after her original flight plans fell through. She added, “They didn’t want to charter, so they were looking for private jet owners,” she continued. “Here’s the information, and they’re asking, ‘Do you want to offer your G2?'”

“Do you know what I would have had to do to get on that plane? They were trying to get me to Monaco for Julian Lennon’s charity event.” she added.

Goldberg’s co-host Joy Behar pointed out how the DOJ documents have spread misinformation since they have become a tool through which the media can now drag someone’s name without truly proving them guilty.

“This is my point,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “When people try to turn me into something I’m not—I wasn’t his girlfriend, I wasn’t his friend. I was not only too old, but this just wasn’t that kind of situation. There used to be a time when you needed facts before you said things.”

An email dated May 8, 2013, included in the documents, shows organizers contacting private jet owners after Goldberg’s scheduled flight was canceled. The message stated that Goldberg required a plane to reach Monaco for an event and that they were having difficulty arranging her travel.

According to Parade, Goldberg was frustrated after she was “dragged” into the Epstein files, and the media scrutiny just did not end. In a separate episode of “The View” from January, Goldberg also addressed circulating online chatter claiming she was on a supposed “Epstein list.”

“Let me bring that up—the conspiracy theory folks,” Goldberg said. “I have to explain, because there was a fake list and I’m on it.” She also slammed the online publications that tried to ruin her reputation and spread fake information.

“I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody. But apparently there are a lot of these sites that call themselves satire, and people don’t realize how harmful that can be.” she said. “They get away with posting all sorts of garbage and call it satire,” she added.

The DOJ released 11,000 files related to Epstein, adding to a massive dump in December 2025. This release had about 10 gigabytes of data. It contained explicit images of girls and young women, text messages and names of people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Decider.com (@deciderdotcom)

Some of these names include Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Alec Baldwin, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Meghan Markle, Diana Ross, Amy Schumer, Bruce Springsteen, and Tucker Carlson.

It also has Alyssa Milano, Rosie O’Donnell, Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, David Copperfield, Kevin Spacey, Cher, George Clooney, Kurt Cobain, Robert De Niro, Bono, Mick Jagger, and Barbra Streisand.

As speculation persists, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sent a letter to Congress on February 14, claiming that the department had released all documents in its possession covered by the law.

This confirmation came after the Department of Justice (DOJ) said that it had released all materials required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed in November 2025.