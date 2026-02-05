‘The View’ Braces For Major Shakeup As Liberal Panel Scrambles Again

The long-running daytime talk show The View is once again entering turbulent territory as co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin prepares to step away, triggering a familiar scramble behind the scenes at the Disney-owned network.

Farah Griffin’s final episode before taking time off for mom duties is set for February 13. Beyond that date, ABC has declined to say how long she is expected to remain on leave or when viewers should expect her to return to the panel, leaving her absence open-ended.

Rather than naming a permanent replacement, the network has opted to patch together a rotating slate of The View guest co-hosts — a stopgap solution the show has relied on repeatedly whenever its conservative seat becomes unstable.

Already announced guests include Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Abby Huntsman, and Savannah Chrisley. According to sources familiar with the plans, ABC is also bringing in additional spot-duty co-hosts, including political commentator and author Amanda Carpenter, comedian Sheryl Underwood, and comedian and actress Whitney Cummings. The network is also expected to announce further guest co-hosts later this year. A spokesperson for The View confirmed the expanding guest lineup.

Hasselbeck’s return to The View is especially notable given her history with the show. Born Elisabeth Filarski, she first rose to fame as a contestant on the 2001 season of Survivor: The Australian Outback before joining The View in 2003. She remained on the panel for a decade, becoming known for her outspoken conservative views and frequent clashes with her more liberal co-hosts. In her memoir, Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom, she described the shock of learning she would not be invited back in 2013, recalling that she struggled to breathe, asked permission to retrieve her inhaler, and felt physically overtaken by shock and betrayal.

Huntsman, the daughter of former Utah governor Jon Huntsman Jr., co-hosted The View from 2018 to 2020. While she initially said she left to help with her father’s gubernatorial campaign, she later revealed that a toxic and unbearable work environment played a significant role in her decision to exit.

Chrisley’s inclusion adds another layer of contrast. The reality television personality’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were pardoned by Donald Trump after convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion — a background that stands in sharp relief on a panel known for its relentless criticism of Trump.

Farah Griffin joined The View in 2022 and was frequently billed as the panel’s conservative voice, though she openly opposed Trump. Even so, she recently revealed the emotional toll of the job during an on-air moment that surprised viewers. “I cry at work, but I hide it — my bosses will never know,” she admitted, as co-host Sunny Hostin reacted with visible shock.

The remaining The View hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines — continue to form a reliably liberal bloc. Trump remains a near-constant topic, often framed less as a subject for debate and more as a recurring antagonist, with little room for perspectives that diverge from the panel’s prevailing tone.

With no timeline for Farah Griffin’s return and an ever-expanding list of guest co-hosts waiting in the wings, The View once again leans on a familiar formula. For a show that promises diverse perspectives, the uncertainty surrounding its lone conservative seat speaks volumes about how tightly dissent is managed.