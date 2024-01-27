Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator of The View, has come under heavy fire for her illogical actions during the live broadcast. The EGOT winner has drawn criticism for making several mistakes and using vulgar language, and fans have been clamoring for her removal from a well-known talk show. Meanwhile, Goldberg has announced the release of a brand new memoir - Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, which will be released on May 7, 2024.

The semi-autobiographical, grief-inspired book follows the life, career, and family of the Sister Act actor. “This book is dedicated to my mother and my brother and our time together as a small, funny little unit. It’s dedicated to anyone who’s found themselves on a scary path, not of their choosing or dealing with loss," Goldberg shared in an exclusive statement to People.

She continued, "This book is dedicated to everyone who is just trying to figure out the small stuff as well as the stuff where you have to be more than you thought you could be and it’s dedicated to love."Goldberg added, "The book will serve as a way for the author to preserve the memories of her loved ones on the page." The memoir focuses mainly on Goldberg's childhood in the Chelsea district of New York City, where she shared a home with her mother Emma Harris, who passed away in 2010, and older brother Clyde K. Johnson, who passed away in 2015.

Rick Bleiweiss, Blackstone’s Head of New Business praised the Ghost actress during the press release, “Whoopi Goldberg is an icon and superstar whose work I have thoroughly enjoyed and admired for many years. She also happens to be a person with a great deal of humanity…it is a fascinating and compelling read.” As per The US Sun, Goldberg has authored other books including Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn't Know You Needed to Know in 2022. When Someone Tells You "You Complete Me," Run! Whoopi's Big Book of Relationships was published in 2015. 2011 saw the release of her third book, Is It Just Me?: Or Is It Nuts Out There? She is also the author of The Sugar Plum Ballerinas, a children's book series.

Fans, however, have been requesting that Goldberg be fired from the show due to her persistently strange conduct, "Someone needs to start pushing back on Whoopi. I have a feeling someone will not let her interject one day which will cause Whoopi to go full-on nuts honestly. She has gotten exponentially worse this season so I hope next time contract negotiations are up it's time to go, or work fewer days," one fan wrote on Reddit. "I have no idea what ABC thinks is happening here. They take several women, with no real credibility, and let them mouth off day after day and they're surprised that one day someone says something stupid?" another fan agreed.

Last year, Whoopi made offensive remarks regarding the Jewish community as well, which prompted fans to start a petition to remove her from the show. She received a two-week suspension for her remarks.

