Donald Trump Cancels Press Conference After Lawyers Deny The Release Of 'Irrefutable' Evidence

Former President Donald Trump claimed on August 17 that he would no longer schedule a press conference or disclose a supposedly meticulous report that he previously said would exonerate him and his allies of wrongdoing in the aftermath of his latest indictment by a Georgia grand jury, per POLITICO.

“Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record-breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on August 17 evening.

Also Read: Kanye West's Ex-Publicist Trevian Kutti Charged in Trump Indictment for 2020 Election Reversal Bid

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emily Elconin

Trump announced the press conference plans on August 15, the day after a Fulton County grand jury indicted him and 18 of his associates on racketeering charges in connection with efforts to unravel the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election. “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” Trump said in the post announcing the news conference, which was later canceled.

The former President's plan for a press conference was seemingly reversed after The New York Times revealed on August 15 that Trump's counsel and advisors have grown more worried about the information the former President publishes publicly as his legal issues worsen.

Also Read: Donald Trump Promises to Hand Over a 'Large Report' That Will Exonerate Him of The Charges

Ty Cobb, a former White House lawyer, claimed that former President Donald Trump's "irrefutable" report on suspected election fraud in Georgia might come back to haunt him, according to The Salon. Cobb dismissed the claim as "Trump PR" in an interview. "This is, you know, generating chaos. I mean, frankly, there's a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him. It could even end up as the basis for an obstruction count against the author because it's likely to be fiction and solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool," he said.

After Trump’s indictment by Fani Willis in Fulton County, Georgia, he made a post on Truth Social claiming he would hold a press conference on Monday, to release a “CONCLUSIVE Report” about Election Fraud in Georgia.



Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp, soon after this news… pic.twitter.com/05RrZchqpV — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 17, 2023

Also Read: Federal Judge Asks Elon Musk if He Tried to “Cozy Up” to Donald Trump During The Criminal Probe

Former federal prosecutor and Justice Department inspector general Michael Bromwich anticipated the move would backfire as well. "Trump's lawyers will be hiding under the covers, and prosecutors will be listening for obstruction and witness tampering," he tweeted. "The most likely result: accelerated trial dates in DC and Georgia."

Trump, the current Republican presidential frontrunner, is facing four indictments, including two federal indictments for his efforts to tamper with the 2020 election results in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and for classified documents, he is accused of removing from the White House and failing to return. In addition, he is facing accusations in New York of making hush money payments to a porn actress ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

HAHAHAHAHA 🤣🤣🤣



Trump just canceled his “Major press conference” on Monday.



ABC News reported this morning that his lawyer warned him that spewing more lies about the election at the press conference can only complicate his legal problems. pic.twitter.com/pPnsSFccdL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 18, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Takes a Dig at Joe Biden for US Women’s Soccer Team Loss

Marjorie Taylor Greene Expresses Her Wish To Serve As Donald Trump’s Running Mate