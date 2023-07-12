Whoopi Goldberg Has Shockingly Hilarious Reaction to Crew Member’s Surprise Appearance on ‘The View'

American actor, comedian, author, and television personality Whoopi Goldberg recently made headlines for humorously beginning a several-second-long investigation into a crew member's unexpected appearance live on The View.

The show returned from its first live commercial break in over a week after an extended break due to the Fourth of July holiday, and the camera was focused on the Oscar-winning actress as she exhibited an especially confused expression. The Color Purple actress said, "Wait a minute, is that Eddie standing over there? You notice Eddie standing over there? Oh my goodness, hey Eddie!"

Also Read: 'The View' Hosts Slam Media For Insensitive Remarks About Biden's 7th Grandchild: “Nobody’s Business”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

According to Entertainment Weekly, the individual in question is a stage manager and, as Goldberg mentioned, is generally not in her line of sight during the show. He simply said, "Hey, Whoopi!" in response. Cohost Sunny Hostin said, "We're missing Paul," as the panelists smiled at Goldberg's amusement with Eddie. The crew member in question, Paul, appeared to be in the audience. The camera focused on him as he was positioned farther back.

Goldberg said, "I think he's kind of training Eddie to get used to us." Shortly after Goldberg wrapped up her inquiry and everyone at the table started talking about Elon Musk's ongoing Twitter issues as well as Meta's most recent launch of the Threads social media platform during the Hot Topics segment.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Troubling Health Challenges With ‘Eating and Using Bathroom’ Sparking Concern

Since its debut last week, Mark Zuckerberg's new social networking platform, Threads, has attracted more than 100 million users, including the women of The View. Goldberg started the discussion by referring to Threads as the "new threat to Twitter." The veteran moderator noted that Twitter CEO Elon Musk "does not seem happy" about the enormous number of users who have signed up for the network in such a short period.

Hostin intervened, saying, “He shouldn’t have screwed up Twitter the way he did,” and that since Musk took charge, Twitter has "become so toxic." Hostin said anyone can claim anything now that any user can pay for a once-coveted blue check, including the woman who called her the "B-word," when she used to rely on verified accounts for accurate information. Goldberg jokingly said, "Oh, that was me," referring to Hostin's critic.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Chooses Not to Have Eyebrows in Recent Episode of 'The View'

Sara Haines pointed out that Twitter was however going "downhill" before Musk took over. She said to the panel, “Most of us had aborted checking it for fear of losing your mental well-being.” Haines was hesitant to sign up for a platform that was similar to Twitter, but she eventually caved when she noticed that her fellow co-hosts had already done so, per Decider. As a result, she ended up having a far better experience.

She remarked, "I went on Threads and I liked it because right now there are no ads — which that will probably change, but it was refreshing to not be getting male enhancement [ads] and all these things. I don’t know why I get that, by the way. I’m not interested so they can stop now.”

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Fans by Rapping to Sabrina Wu's Expert Beatboxing on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg Shares Her Thoughts on Dating While Getting Older: "We Know What We Are Doing"