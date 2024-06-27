Whoopi Goldberg Declines 'Hot Ones' Challenge on 'The View': "I'm Not Following Anybody"

Sean Evans is quite popular for co-creating and hosting the show Hot Ones. The show challenges the celebrities to eat progressively spicier chicken wings while Evans interviews them. Recently, Evans was a guest on the popular talk show, The View. He brought along a variety of spicy chicken wings and some of the hottest sauces from his show which was laid out for The View co-hosts. The panelists tried this out as Evans chatted about his show. However, Whoopi Goldberg wasn't having any of it and refused to even try, as reported by Decider.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Roy Rochlin

Sarah Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin were excited to try the hot wings as Sunny Hostin tried the hot sauces. While trying the sauces, she asked, “Is this supposed to be hot?” To this, Goldberg said, “She’s trying to get on your show." Haines also sarcastically commented, “Sunny, don’t get cocky.” Later in the show, Evans said that Goldberg is always welcome to be a guest on his show. While speaking to Goldberg, he said, “Whoopi, I loved your Sneaker Shopping episode, that’s one of my favorite Sneaker Shopping episodes." He was talking about the Complex web series she took part in back in 2018.

Goldberg replied, “Here’s the thing, I don’t like hot food, so you and I would have to have a whole different kind of conversation.” Besides the fun conversation, Evans was asked about his ideal guests for Hot Ones. He mentioned that he'd love to have Keanu Reeves and David Letterman on the show. Towards the end of the show, Goldberg added, “Thank you for coming on. It’s kind of fun to watch everybody start sweating. But again, I’m not following anyone into the bathroom.”

Have you ever watched Hot Ones?



The show on YouTube where a guy called Sean Evans does interviews with famous people while eating hot chicken wings



He gets millions and millions of views every video



You know why?



Cause he asks the best questions



Most people ask the same shi*… pic.twitter.com/wzEYJAYwxN — Benas♣️ (@KingBuenas) October 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Hot Ones, created under Complex’s First We Feast label, has become a popular stop for celebrities promoting their projects. Chris Schonberger, one of the show's creators, reflected on its impressive journey last year. As reported by Variety, Schonberger said, “It may be the cliche, but the assumption is that celebrities hate doing press and every junket is a slog. When they do ‘Hot Ones,’ not only does it deliver for them in terms of getting eyeballs, but it’s also a crazy experience that you would talk about at a dinner party. It’s a badge of honor.” He also appreciated the improvement of Evans’ interview style.

Schonberger also added, “The show has evolved to be more of a deep dive interview, to cover craft and other aspects of people’s lives and work. It’s not seen as an internet freak show, which it definitely was for a long time." He continued, “Dreaming big? ‘Hot Ones’ should be the most popular wing restaurant in America. The products that we’ve built have been really informed by this idea of, how do we give fans the tools to eat the show and live the show?” Back then, Schonberger also announced the launch of the show's first spin-off, Heat Eaters.