The View hosts recently took a jab at Tucker Carlson, the controversial former Fox News anchor who was known for supporting conspiracy theories and had a huge fan base. Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, co-hosts of the daytime talk show, didn’t hold back in roasting Carlson’s post-Fox News career. The conversation began with the mention of Brian Stelter’s upcoming book, Network of Lies, which navigates the position of Fox News at the time of their $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems; Dominion had sued the media network for perpetuating conspiracy theories about their voting machines, as per AP News. The conversation then shifted to Carlson’s firing, which occurred shortly after Fox News settled the case. Carlson, who, on loop, peddled baseless claims of stolen elections on his primetime slot, as per Forbes, was fired from the network.

As per Radar, Goldberg took some shots at Carlson, saying, "The book claims that it wasn't just the racism, misogyny, and election fraud lies that he spewed on the air. Apparently, he took that misogyny behind the scenes as well, where he directed it towards female employees and executives. He also apparently thought he was untouchable. So... what was the tipping point for them?" Co-host Sunny Hostin raised her hand, saying that Carlson was fired because he was a 'liability' who 'he cost them too much.'

Behar chimed in, commenting, "They end up in somebody's basement with a podcast," which earned a roar of laughter from the audience. Hostin also claimed that Carlson’s firing was 'part of the deal' the network made with Dominion Voting Systems, which both Fox News and Dominion denied. While Carlson has suggested that his firing was deeply linked to the settlement, the finer details surrounding his firing remain under wraps.

As the host of The View analyzed Carlson’s fall from grace, Alyssa Farrah Griffin commented on 'the power and the hubris of being the most watched man on cable news,' comparing Carlson to Bill O'Reilly. Griffin added that "there's always this question of 'they don't need Fox News, they'll be just as powerful.' No, no, no. You need the institution."

The discussion highlighted the rollercoaster relationship between Carlson and Fox News, especially in the wake of the lawsuit brought forth by Dominion Voting Systems, but it also serves as a harsh reminder that nothing is permanent and every individual can be replaced. Carlson, who once was the dominator at Fox News, now produces his program from his garage studio at home. The View panel had a lot to comment on Carlson’s newfound career trajectory and the potential implications of his firing.

Goldberg and Behar did not pull their punches when it came to discussing Carlson's firing from Fox News. The View's conversation highlighted the controversy surrounding Fox News's role in perpetuating conspiracy theories and the high cost of being a liability to a media institution. While the circumstances around Carlson's firing remain cloudy, it is clear that his departure from the network has had significant ramifications for his career and reputation.

