“Whole Household Is Sick” — Michael Rapaport Blasts Zohran Mamdani and Wife Amid Pro-Hamas Controversy

Veteran actor and New York City resident Michael Rapaport tore into NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, on Friday afternoon, only hours after a viral report that Duwaji liked pro-Hamas posts during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

Jewish Insider shared on Friday morning that Duwaji, 28, used her personal Instagram account to engage with those posts, some of which went online as the attacks were happening. One of the posts featured a bulldozer that terrorists used to breach the barrier separating Israel from Gaza, as well as a crowd of men posing on a vehicle that is believed to be a stolen IDF truck.

Mamdani declined to offer a detailed comment on Friday, instead telling reporters that, because his wife doesn’t have a role in his administration, he would discuss only topics related to his role as mayor.

“My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person,” Mamdani said. It is worth noting that Duwaji’s Instagram is public and has over 2 million followers.

Zoron the Moron and his wife ain’t just “pro-Palestine.” They’re pro-massacre.

On October 7th,while the most vulnerable of the vulnerable were being raped, kidnapped, and slaughtered, his wife Rawwa was online mass-liking posts celebrating the massacre in real time.

New York… pic.twitter.com/zEnoDBMiEP — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 6, 2026

Rapaport, who is Jewish and has long been a staunch critic of Mamdani, unleashed a furious rant on the two, accusing “Zoron the Moron” and his wife of being “pro-massacre.”

That post included a two-minute-long video and had over 300,000 views as of Saturday afternoon. Rapaport called Duwaji “sick” and a “hate-filled moron” in the video.

The October 7 attacks resulted in over 1,200 deaths — including 46 Americans — in the most significant terrorist attack in Israeli history. Hamas took over 250 hostages, including 12 Americans. As of March 2026, all living hostages have been released, and Israel has also received the remains of those who died in captivity.

“I have been to those homes!” Rapaport exclaimed. “I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I’ve seen the bullet-riddled rooms. I’ve seen the blood-soaked mattresses. You’re a sicko. You celebrate that? You like that?”

🚨 Zohran Mamdani responds after posts surface showing his wife liked content celebrating the October 7 attacks, saying: “My wife is the love of my life… she’s a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my city hall.”pic.twitter.com/bxyfJa02xL — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 6, 2026

Neither Mamdani nor his wife had responded to Rapaport as of Saturday afternoon. Duwaji also had not publicly addressed the situation as of publication.

Rapaport has regularly criticized Mamdani for what he believes is a toleration of antisemitic behavior, as well as comments the mayor has made that Rapaport has claimed are anti-Israel. Additionally, Rapaport had several viral videos during the recent winter snowstorms that left New York City streets covered in snow and ice.

In a follow-up video on Saturday morning, Rapaport urged Mamdani to either resign or file for divorce.

“It’s something after something after something with Zoron The Moron & we’re 2 months in,” Rapaport wrote on X. “Imagine his wife liked multiple tweets about ICE [killing] people? Or George Floyd or anything despicable like 10/7.”