Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Accused of Liking Pro-Hamas Instagram Posts During October 2023 Terrorist Attacks

Warning: The following story includes references to the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks. Reader discretion is advised.

Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist and the wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, is going viral after allegedly liking Instagram posts celebrating the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.

Jewish Insider reported on Friday morning that Duwaji, 28, used her personal Instagram account — which has her name as the username and has 2 million followers — to engage with those posts, some of which went online as the attacks were happening.

One of the posts came from The Slow Factory, an organization that has received immense backlash in recent years for alleged anti-Jewish and anti-Israel commentary. That post, which is still online, includes two still images and a meme. The first image shows a bulldozer that terrorists used to breach the barrier separating Israel from Gaza, and the other image depicts a crowd of men posing on a vehicle that is believed to be a stolen IDF truck.

BREAKING: Jewish Insider reveals that Zohran Mamdani’s wife was mass-liking Instagram posts on October 7th, celebrating the massacre in real time. This is who they are. pic.twitter.com/dppoZUwrFl — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 6, 2026

Neither Mamdani nor Duwaji had directly addressed the allegations at the time of publication. Jewish Insider reported that Duwaji did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

However, a Mamdani spokesperson issued a statement to Jewish Insider, writing, “Mayor Mamdani has been clear and consistent: Hamas is a terrorist organization, October 7th was a horrific war crime, and he has condemned that violence unequivocally.”

The October 7 attacks resulted in over 1,200 deaths — including 46 Americans — in the most significant terrorist attack in Israeli history. Hamas took over 250 hostages, including 12 Americans. As of March 2026, all living hostages have been released, and Israel has also received the remains of those who died in captivity.

“Over a million Jews in New York City turn to Gracie Mansion and see someone who liked the largest Pogrom against Jews since the Holocaust,” Rabbi Elchanan Poupko, a rabbi at Park East Synagogue in Manhattan, wrote on X.

Over a million Jews in New York City turn to Gracie Mansion and see someone who liked the largest Pogrom against Jews since the Holocaust. Zohran Mamdani’s wife saw the images of Jewish babies being burned alive in their homes, grandmothers being kidnapped, and women dragged on… https://t.co/hF93DAkNoI pic.twitter.com/u6ZlwhkPA2 — Rabbi Poupko (@RabbiPoupko) March 6, 2026

“Zohran Mamdani’s wife saw the images of Jewish babies being burned alive in their homes, grandmothers being kidnapped, and women being dragged on the back of motorcycles to Gaza, and liked what she saw,” Poupko continued.

Alex Witkoff, a Donald Trump appointee to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, condemned Duwaji on social media.

“If this is true, it is beyond outrageous,” Witkoff wrote on X. “NYC’s Jewish community — the largest in the United States — should not have to fear for their safety under Mayor Mamdani.”

Trump, who recently hosted Mamdani at the White House, had not commented on the situation as of Friday afternoon.

To report Jewish hate, antisemitic incidents, or harassment, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) accepts online reports. For campus-specific incidents, text “CALLhelp” to 51555 for the Campus Antisemitism Legal Line.