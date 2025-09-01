Who Would Taylor Swift Choose as Her Bridesmaids? These Stars Could Make the Cut

Pop icon Taylor Swift took the world by storm when she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. The lovers dropped the news through a joint Instagram post, where the duo adorably captioned their announcement: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The pictures were dreamy as Travis and Taylor were in a flower-filled garden, embracing each other with hearts and hands intertwined, living their picture-perfect moment. The pair started dating in 2023 and slowly made their relationship public.

In comparison, fans were thrilled that the billionaire singer finally found her prince after a series of tumultuous events in her romantic life, which have primarily been created into superhit songs. There have been a lot of speculations about their wedding, starting from whether they would have a prenup agreement before exchanging vows and who Taylor Swift’s bridesmaids would be on her big day.

As reported by The Mirror, the ‘Style’ singer cherishes her close group of girlfriends and is also not shy about posting on social media. Since Travis and Taylor’s wedding will be high-profile, and they will witness A-list stars, athletes, and entrepreneurs, the spot for her bridesmaids will be a tough selection for her. Yet, we have curated a list of potential celebs who could be Swift’s bridesmaids. +

Selena Gomez

Popular singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and actress Selena Gomez is a longtime bestie of Taylor Swift. Their relationship dates back to the early 2000s, and the two have been vocal about their bond on Instagram. What’s surprising is that Gomez also got engaged to her boyfriend and record producer, Benny Blanco, in 2024. He popped the question with a marquise diamond in a nod to her song “Good For You.” Could the two besties also get married within similar timelines? Absolutely yes!

Karlie Kloss

Model Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift were friends until reports of trouble in the friendship surfaced when Swift did not attend Kloss’s wedding in 2018. However, new reports claimed that the two hold no bad blood and are still “really close friends.” The two public figures have rekindled their bond and stand in line as potential bridesmaids.

Blake Lively

Actress Blake Lively, who spent most of 2024 fighting a bitter public battle after she slammed a lawsuit against her ‘It Ends With Us” co-star Justin Baldoni for setting up a smear campaign against her to destroy her reputation. Lively’s lawsuit also included details about misconduct and body-shaming crisis management tactics aimed at her previous professional and personal relationships.

Reports suggested that Taylor and Blake’s friendship, which goes back years, was in jeopardy following the drama, as Taylor’s name was unnecessarily dragged and tied to a rooftop scene in the movie. Following the issue, Taylor allegedly called off the friendship, but tabloids still believe that the two are on good terms, as nothing has been officially confirmed. Hence, she could also be the pop star’s bridesmaid.

Zoe Kravitz

Beautiful actress Zoe Kravitz is reportedly close to Taylor Swift and has been spotted supporting her at various events. As per reports, Swift and Kravitz quarantined together while Kravitz filmed The Batman in London amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and NYT Magazine editor Jake Silverstein later told Women’s Wear Daily that the “soon-to-be bride’ also helped her with a photoshoot.

Who would be chosen as a bridesmaid at T&T’s wedding? Any guesses?