Who Wore It Best? Ivanka Trump in a Figure-Hugging Ensemble, Kamala Harris in a Sleek Tailored Coat, or Usha Vance in Bubblegum Pink

The guests for Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony are arriving in style. Everyone has brought their fashion A-game to the ceremony, but some of the attendees who especially stood out were Kamala Harris, Usha Vance, and Ivanka Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff welcomed Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance at the White House. Harris was photographed wearing a double-breasted black coat. The Democrat paired the coat with black trousers making her whole ensemble monochromatic.

It has been the honor of our lifetimes to serve you, the American people. pic.twitter.com/mzZsuxW84B — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP46Archive) January 20, 2025

She paired it with classic black leather gloves. The 60-year-old completed the look with a black and white scarf that went perfectly with the rest of the outfit. Kamala’s choice of footwear was black pumps.

Usha Vance who is married to JD Vance stood out with her bold outfit choice. The 39-year-old opted for a bright bubblegum pink outfit for the occasion. Usha also sported a bubblegum pink scarf around her neck.

She paired a pair of tan gloves to go with the outfit. The outfit was perfectly tied together by a pair of Manolo Blahnik Lina Suede Boots. The Vice President-elect’s wife also wore earrings that were shaped like a flower and featured a pearl in the centre.

Ivanka Trump arrived for the Inauguration in a dazzling green ensemble. The first daughter arrived at the ceremony in style with her three children and husband Jared Kushner.

The 43-year-old was spotted in a green skirt suit. Monochrome seemed to be a running theme for the ceremony because Ivanka’s outfit was fully emerald green. The elegant outfit was paired with a matching hat.

The wrap jacket cinched at Ivanka’s waist with a black belt. The simple addition made her outfit much more form-fitting. The first daughter kept her accessories to a minimum by opting for a pair of black leather gloves. She was also seen carrying a Lady Dior bag. Ivanka completed the look with a simple pair of pearl earrings.

Netizens seemed to be loving Ivanka’s outfit. “Gorgeous, even the hat is perfect,” one comment read. Others gave props to her for the “elegant” choice of clothes.

A few raised questions about the choice of hat. A comment on a picture of Ivanka read, “Whats with the green beret?” Another quipped while writing, “Last time I looked Washington wasn’t in England.”

Ivanka took to Instagram ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony to express her feelings. She posted a throwback picture that showed her and her family stepping off the Air Force One.

“I look forward to watching my father take the oath of office again as the 47th President of the United States,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the post. Ivanka also wrote about how proud she is of her father’s “unwavering strength” and “resilience.”

She concluded the post while noting that Trump’s second term in office is not less than a “historic milestone.”