‘Sore Loser’: Kamala Harris Slammed by Netizens for Allegedly Cropping Donald Trump from Post Honoring Jimmy Carter

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are star-crossed rivals and the world knows it. The two vied for office in the 2024 presidential elections in which Trump emerged victorious. While one might say that time heals everything that doesn’t seem to be the case with the two in the aftermath of Harris and Trump having been spotted under one roof together at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Jimmy Carter’s funeral was historic as it brought all five living presidents together – Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

First Ladies and VPs like Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Al Gore, Melania Trump, and Mike Pence were also present. Harris took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post remembering Carter and this is where it apparently came to light that she is yet to get on good terms with President-elect Donald Trump.

But before we get to the issue at hand, Kamala Harris’ Instagram post read, “President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it. President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come.”

While the tribute to Carter was well-received, Harris’ choice of image stirred the hornet’s nest as both Donald and Melania Trump were conveniently cropped/were not in the frame. People couldn’t help but notice this and instantly slammed Harris for this move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President Kamala Harris (@vp)

The masses flooded her comment section with nothing but criticism. A user wrote, “Why did you crop out Trump and Melania? Are you that bitter and childish?” while another quipped, “You cropped Donald Trump out childish games are the reason you wasn’t elected as president and you’re still playing these games.”

Many people could not digest Kamala Harris’ actions and came to the aid of the soon-to-be President. One user wrote, “Sore loser? Surprised you didn’t try to crop Joe and Jill out of the picture” Another person pointed out Harris’ actions and said, “Don’t you have something better to do besides being petty and bitter? How ’bout you go pack, January 20th is rapidly approaching! #GirlBye”

There are speculations that Harris cropped Donald and Melania Trump as there was a pillar beside Obama which was visible from the cameraman’s angle. However, this didn’t stop people from going after her as many believe she did what she did solely because Trump defeated her in the 2024 elections, winning by a huge margin.

This adds fire to the fuel, making the alleged feud between the two rage higher. Only recently, Trump took shots at Kamala Harris by sharing an article that covered how Harris rushed out of an interview angrily. She turned down Teamsters’ President Sean O’Brian support and advocated, “I’m going to win with or without you.” But to no satisfaction, she lost and Trump sharing this story only amplified the criticism she was receiving all this while.

NEW: Teamsters president says Kamala Harris could only answer 3 of their 16 questions before arrogantly saying she was going to win “with or without you.” Worst candidate in history. Sean O’Brien says Harris waved her finger in their faces before the incident. “There’s 16… pic.twitter.com/tDKu8EQnOo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 24, 2024

One can understand Kamala Harris’ plight as she threw mud on Trump’s image but she overlooked the counting of the Electoral College votes, which is where she lost as he cemented his epic comeback. Harris once labeled the President-elect as an urgent threat to America’s democracy but the latter swiped the rug from under her. Amends between the two seem far-fetched at the moment as Trump does not seem like the person to forgive and forget.