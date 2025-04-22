Who Will Replace Pope Francis? Nostradamus Might Have Made A Chilling Prophecy Before His Death in 1566!

Many believe that Nostradamus could have foreseen Pope Francis’ successor after his death on Easter Monday. The reason for the Pope’s death, which the Vatican confirmed on Monday morning (April 21), has since been identified as a brain stroke that resulted in irreparable heart failure and a coma.

Today, the Vatican announced the funeral date for Pope Francis, which is Saturday, 26 April. Since Pope Francis’ death was confirmed, tributes have been coming in from all across the world, including from US Vice President JD Vance and King Charles III.

Kinda, not really. Because Benedict resigned, Francis was seen as having taken over the papacy term as started in 2005. The modern interpretation of the prophecy (since Francis was elected) is that next Pope is last pope. Plus the general “oh lawd he comin” date is set for 2027. https://t.co/rjeRkNYu8w — Salt (@veryfinesalt) April 21, 2025

The church will perform a number of rituals prior to selecting a successor, and the nine days of mourning are now scheduled to begin. Following the announcement, many potential successors to Pope Francis have been proposed, and the focus has shifted to who might succeed him as leader of the Catholic Church. However, the possible heir might fit a prophecy issued in 1555 by the French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, also as Nostradamus.

The book Les Propheties, written by the French astrologer who was born in 1503 and passed away in 1566, had his predictions expressed as poetry. As per Tyla, Nostradamus stated in his book ‘Les Prophéties’: “Through the death of a very old Pontiff / A Roman of good age will be elected / Of him it will be said that he weakens his seat / But long will he sit and in mordant activity.”

He then added: “A young man of dark skin with the help of the great king will deliver the purse to another of red colour.” Many of Nostradamus’ prophecies, such as the Great Fire of London and the ascent of Adolf Hitler, appear to have come true, and people continue to be amazed by them today. Having said that, many of his forecasts are ambiguous and subject to interpretation.

PREDICTION: Now that pope Francis has died, he will be replaced with a hard liner conservative pre-vatican II pope who the Christian Right will fall in love with. All part of the dialectic. Prophecy will be fulfilled, and America will make an image to the first beast of Rome. pic.twitter.com/7oYyApHTCi — Nightwatch N8 (@NightwatchN8) April 21, 2025

It is still not clear as to who will be announced the next Bishop of Rome. However, a final testament made public by the Vatican today reveals what the late Pope desired for his funeral.

As per the testament, Pope Francis mapped out his wishes to be buried against a ‘simple’ tomb in the ground which shall bear only the inscription ‘Franciscus’. It is an “ode to his papal name which is in honor of St Francis of Assisi, who was also praised for his progressive attitude and humility.”

Pope Francis had previously said that St Francis was the one who inspired him as ‘the man of poverty, the man of peace, the man who loves and protects creation’.