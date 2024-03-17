Who to Kiss, Marry or Kill? These 8 Hollywood A-Listers Gave the Wildest Responses

These Celebs Know the Drill

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Today, our favorite Hollywood celebs are not limited to our screens. The movie promotions are among the top opportunities for fans to witness the fun side of the stars. Interviews these days consist of rapid-fire questions and interesting games. Kiss, Marry, or Kill is one of the hypothetical formats where the actors and actresses are given three names of their contemporaries and they choose whom they'd kill, marry, or kiss. Here's a roundup of the wildest responses made so far.

1. Travis Kelce

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ric Tapia

Back when Taylor Swift and Katy Perry had bad blood, the Love Story singer's NFL athlete boyfriend ditched her name and chose Katy Perry in the game. In 2016, the Kansas City Chief's tight end played the kiss, marry, or kill the game with AfterBuzz TV. He was promoting his own reality TV show on E! Catching Kelce. The interviewer gave him options- Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry. The NFL star killed Ariana Grande, kissed Swift, and married Perry.

2. Scott Disick

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

The media personality played the game with one of the Kardashians- Khloe. Back in 2016, Khloe was running her show Kocktails with Khloe. Unsurprisingly, the host gave him options among the clan- Khloe herself, Kim, and his ex-wife Kourtney. Although by then, Kourtney and Disick parted ways, he still chose the Lemme founder to marry. For kiss, he didn’t hesitate to kill his sister-in-law Kim and told Khloe- "Bang you, kill Kim for sure." He handled the challenge quite well.

3. Britney Spears

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

In 2016, the pop sensation appeared on the talk show Loose Women and played the British version of Kill, Marry, or Kiss: Snog, Marry, or Avoid. Her three options were one of her contemporaries- Madonna, icon Simon Cowell, and young star Justin Bieber. Earlier in the interview, she revealed, "I like younger guys." Hence, she quickly picked Bieber as her groom. However, later she categorized him as a snog. As for Madonna and Cowell, she didn't want to marry either.

4. Nick Jonas

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joseph Okpako

There are many versions of this interesting game and one of the Jonas Brothers played Lips, Wife, or Leave It in 2015. He was interviewed by Capital FM and received challenging choices as the interviewer gave him the names of two of his ex-girlfriends- Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. The singer admitted, "It makes it a little bit more uncomfortable." However, after careful deliberation, he chose Gomez for Lips and Leave Cyrus, mentioning his relationship with Olivia Culpo back then.

5. Tom Sandoval

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Elyse Jankowski

The Vanderpump Rules star is infamous for his cheating scandal, better referred to as, Scandoval after he had an affair with his girlfriend's (Ariana Madix) good friend and co-star Raquel Leviss. The Bravo loyalists were shocked and infidelity broke the relationship. However, when the 40-year-old was asked to choose from Madix, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay on the Billie & The Kid Podcast, he said, "This is easy." He killed Kent and chose Madix to marry but flipped to Shay.

6. Cate Blanchett

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio

In 2018, the Lord of the Rings star appeared on The Late Late Show alongside Orlando Bloom. During the interview, Bloom confessed, "I had such a crush. Well, Legolas has a crush, and then I had the biggest crush on you." However, In 2015, the actress "killed" Bloom on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She had three options for Shag, Marry, Kill-Bloom, Elijah Wood, and Viggo Mortensen. She sacrificed Bloom and chose her LOTR co-star Wood to marry.

7. Ashley Tisdale

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Vespa

On Watch What Happens Live in 2019, the teen star asked her to play Marry, Shag, Kill, and among her options were her The Suite Life of Zack & Cody castmates Dylan and Cole Sprouse. Her third option was her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron. The actress knew who to pick and immediately chose Cole as Shag and Marry Dylan. Later, she clarified her response with Elle, "You know who texts me back all the time? Is Dylan Sprouse."

8. Joe Jonas

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sam Hodde

Another Jonas also played the Marry, Shag, Kill in 2016 on Watch What Happens Live. He was also faced with the tough challenge of choosing between his three exes- Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Gigi Hadid. By then, Swift had already written a love song about her breakup with him. So he reluctantly chose the Bad Blood singer as a Shag, and like his brother, he chose Lovato to marry, saying, "She's a friend." Hadid went into the Kill category.



