Who is Jake Bongiovi? Meet Millie Bobby Brown’s Fiancé and Son of Rocker Jon Bon Jovi

Millie Bobby Brown, the actress who first shot to fame at the age of 12 years in the first season of Stranger Things is now 19 years old, and she has been dating long-time boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi since June 2021. The lovebirds have now confirmed their engagement via Instagram on Tuesday, April 11. In Jake’s post, he shared two photos from the proposal day, which he captioned, "Forever." Brown also posted a sweet photo of the pair from after the engagement, where she has her diamond ring from Jake on full display. She quoted Taylor Swift’s Lover in her Instagram caption, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

The engagement caused some controversy as the groom and bride-to-be are only 20 and 19 years old, respectively. However, the couple could not seem to be more in love – with both smiling ear to ear in their Instagram pictures. With all the excited hubbub about the approaching wedding, here’s everything you need to know about the Stranger Things star’s future husband.

Jake Bongiovi’s father is the legendary rock star, Jon Bon Jovi, known for hits like It’s My Life, Livin’ on a Prayer, and Wanted Dead or Alive. As per Page Six, the rocker also shares three other kids with his wife, Dorothea Hurley. Bongiovi's siblings include older sister Stephanie, older brother Jesse, and younger brother Romeo. His parents, who grew up in Sayreville, New Jersey, and met in 1980, were married in 1989 after being high school sweethearts.

Jake Bongiovi, whose full name is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, attended Pennington High School and made headlines for being one of the organizers of the student walkout there in March 14, 2018. He and fellow student Rickey Eng orchestrated the walk to protest government inaction on mass killings in American schools one month after 17 students were killed in the tragic shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. “It’s enough. It’s happened too many times that we watch it,” Bongiovi told nj.com at the time about the reason for the walk. “And we cannot let it go away this time.”

In 2020, Bongiovi revealed via Instagram that he had gotten accepted to Syracuse University. However, the post has since been deleted. It’s unclear whether or not he actually continued with his college education. The post about Jake’s acceptance into Syracuse is still live on a Jon Bon Jovi fan Instagram page, though, showing the son and father amongst balloons to celebrate the occasion.

Just like his fiance, Bongiovi is an actor. He has an IMDB profile that lists two upcoming projects: a movie called Sweethearts, starring Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga, and a comedy about an ’80s band called Rockbottom. Both films are in post-production and do not have a release date yet.

Bongiovi first sparked dating rumors with Brown in June 2021 when he posted a photo on his Instagram of himself with the actress in his car. He captioned the pic, “bff <3.” The pair then went Instagram-official with a PDA-filled pic taken on a romantic ride on the London Eye in November 2021. They have since made a few red carpet appearances together.