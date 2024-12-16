Who Is Donald Trump’s Favorite Son-In-Law? Many Think It's No Secret: "Very Good at..."

It’s no secret that Jared Kushner holds a unique position in Donald Trump’s world. As the son-in-law of the former president, Kushner has often been regarded as Trump’s favorite—an assumption bolstered by Trump’s unabashed praise and a series of high-profile responsibilities entrusted to Kushner during the first term. Despite the controversies surrounding his qualifications, Kushner emerged as a prominent player in Trump’s administration, proving that family ties run deep in Trump’s circle.

Moreover, Kushner’s close relationship with Trump has often been the subject of speculation and humor, even within the Trump family. In a 2020 interview, Donald Trump Jr. jokingly asked his father, “Who is your favorite Trump child, and why is it Ivanka?” As per Nicki Swift, the seemingly funny question answer, many believed, was indicative of his daughter and Kushner’s prominence during Trump’s first administration.

Though Kushner has stepped back from Trump’s 2024 campaign, Trump’s recent nomination of Charles Kushner as U.S. ambassador to France insinuates that the bond between the two families remains intact. Trump himself has never missed a chance to praise Jared for his work on initiatives like Operation Warp Speed and the Abraham Accords without overtly playing favorites. Jared, a real estate heir with no prior government experience, was thrust into the political limelight in 2016 when Trump became president.

Dubbed the “Secretary for Everything” by U.S. media, Jared's portfolio included daunting tasks like leading the effort on criminal justice reform and managing relations with China, Mexico, and Canada. Despite the breadth of his assignments, critics were quick to highlight his lack of qualifications. Even so, Trump consistently defended Jared's abilities, once even saying that his son-in-law was 'very good at politics.' Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley echoed this sentiment, calling Jared a 'hidden genius that no one understands.'

Fortunate Son-In-Law Jared Kushner reminds African-Americans that Donald Trump cannot force them to inherit hundreds of millions of dollars if they do not want to inherit hundreds of millions of dollars. pic.twitter.com/Xpjlan6pWY — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) October 26, 2020

These endorsements solidified Jared's place at the heart of Trump’s administration, though his tenure was far from smooth sailing. As per the BBC, Jared's time in the White House was marked by a series of power struggles, notably with former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who temporarily downgraded Jared's security clearance. Reports also suggested that officials from foreign nations, including China and Israel, viewed Trump's son-in-law's business ties as potential leverage.

Kushner also faced scrutiny for his family's business dealings; his father, Charles, a New Jersey real estate mogul, had a controversial past that included a prison sentence for tax evasion, witness tampering, and illegal campaign contributions. Yet, in a move that highlighted their bond, Trump pardoned Charles during the final days of his presidency—a gesture that many thought spoke volumes about Jared's standing in Trump’s eyes even though questions about nepotism and qualifications lingered.

Whether or not his status as Trump’s favorite son-in-law is under threat with the arrival of Michael Boulos, whom the president-elect has appointed as a Senior Adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, one thing is clear: Jared's role in shaping Trump’s legacy has cemented his place as one of the most consequential figures in the family circle.