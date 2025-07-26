White Woman Demands Man’s Bag Be Searched Because He ‘Arrived Late’—Says ‘It’s Not Racist’ in Viral Video Backlash

A Cincinnati white woman is getting popular on the internet for demanding a man’s backpack to be searched since he arrived late and alone at the venue. In the TikTok video from the incident, she is heard saying it’s not racist. While she was speaking to the security for the search, the man explained to her that the request was problematic.

She went on to ignore him and said that the man walked in late with a giant backpack. He must have been admitted here without any checking. To this, the security man replied that they don’t have any policy to check bags. The woman replied that this makes her concerned. A woman is heard saying she’s behaving like this because the man is Middle Eastern.

Another one said that if he were caucasian, this wouldn’t have been an issue. A group of people defend the man and call her demands unreasonable. There is no threat of security from the man to anyone in the building.

Moreover, they don’t have any policy to check on people’s belongings. They also called her a racist for putting up such a demand and calling her out on profiling the man based on looks. The security person in uniform says she cannot discriminate based on ethnicity. The white woman goes on to say that it’s logical to her since Iran just attacked Israel.

A white woman at Cincinnati Memorial Hall tried to pressure a black security guard to racially profile a black man. The nerve to try to make another black man profile another black man pic.twitter.com/JsKcqVXRKr — kevin blue (@kevinblue345) July 26, 2025

Watch the interaction in the video and hear the whole conversation. One woman sarcastically chimes in, saying she could call out the woman as her ancestors had slaves. The racist white woman walked out of the venue after no one was listening to her.

Such false accusations and racial discrimination aren’t new to Black people. In one instance, a black man was accused of stealing when he took his own bag. This also led to a threat of his being arrested!

Recently, an Ohio woman accused a black teen of wallet theft. However, there was no theft in the first place. Another popular viral video showing racism was a white woman who called a five-year-old the N word and defended herself. She even got $600k in donations. These are a few of the incidents that are caught on camera; otherwise, it would be hard to believe.