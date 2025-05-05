Where’s the Outrage? Racist Woman Shiloh Hendrix, Who Verbally Attacked Black Child Gets $600K in Donations

What happens when one openly says something racist and problematic? Usually, the person would be judged and schooled. However, this isn’t the case with Shiloh Hendrix. A menace to society, a Twitter user tweeted about her!

A white woman from Minnesota, Shiloh Hendrix, was recorded on a video saying a racist slur directed towards a Black child. She called a 5-year-old child using the n-word, saying her family had been attacked. Moreover, she said they may have to relocate now.

Her angst was directed towards an innocent toddler who is on the autism spectrum. Sharmake Omar, who is familiar with the boy’s family, recorded the video to show people the wrath he was being subjected to.

As the video became popular, people started pouring in support for the child. But the woman started a fundraising page saying it is for her family’s safety. From several people who supported the woman and her cause, she has received multiple donations where her initial goal was $50,000.

She has now surpassed $600,000 in donations. We can see that a lot of racist people and those who sympathize with the woman have supported her. It makes us think that they are on the wrong side and do not really care about the people of color.

While the man was recording her video, she was rude to him as well, telling him to mind his own effing business. She also made an allegation that the five-year-old child took her son’s stuff. When it comes to other parents, they are always happy to share their kid’s stuff and do not call children racist.

She also stated that she would call the child if he was going to steal someone’s stuff. The support for this racist woman has been overwhelming, and even the GiveSendGo has been quiet about it. Their platform is used for genuine funding campaigns, not when someone is openly racist towards a child.

She stated on the funding page that she is in a dire situation. She said that she would need the funds to protect her family as her address and phone number had been leaked. These funds will help her relocate to some better locations.

Hendrix expressed her gratitude for the support she has received. She says that she was so scared but now feels reassured in her life. As a result of this, even the GiveSendGo page was taken to express her racial beliefs and to sympathize with her. The authorities have not spoken at all about the matter, even when she has received so many donations.

The founder has just come up with one statement that they do not endorse and condone if someone has any personal views and how people choose to support them. He also stated that they cannot control the donors and their motivation for it.

Moreover, the officials of the city were also aware of the racial video. In one of the Facebook posts, the officials posted how disturbing the video is and that they want to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment for the people.