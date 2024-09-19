White House Slams Elon Musk's Inciteful Rhetoric About Biden-Harris Assassination as 'Irresponsible'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

Donald Trump fanboy Elon Musk triggered people when he asked why nobody is "trying to assassinate" POTUS Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. While haters criticized the billionaire online, the White House echoed the sentiment and slammed his rhetoric as irresponsible. The Republican nominee escaped a second attempt at his life on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said, "As President Biden and Vice President Harris said after yesterday's disturbing news, 'There is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country,' and 'we all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence.' Violence should only be condemned, never encouraged or joked about. This rhetoric is irresponsible," as per The Hill.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service also said on Monday, September 16, 2024, that they knew of the post made by the Tesla owner. A spokesperson said in an e-mail, "The Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees."

The tweet in question was made by Musk on the platform he owns and renamed from Twitter to X. Responding to an X user who asked, "Why [do] they want to kill Donald Trump?" Musk wrote, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala." The Trump fanboy was brutally trolled online for his hate-filled tweet and was also criticized by the Democrats.

Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

After receiving backlash, he deleted his original tweet and deemed his remark as a joke. "Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn't mean it's going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏." In a subsequent post, he added, "Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don't know the context and the delivery is plain text."

Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

The 78-year-old politician, narrowly escaped his first assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, when a 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots at him during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally. Fortunately, he suffered an injury on his right ear and recovered quickly from it while resuming his presidential campaign for the November elections.

After securing his party's nomination during the RNC, he was back in the political game. But, unfortunately, the ex-president succumbed to another potential attempt at his life on September 15, 2024, when the Secret Service spotted a man waiting behind a fence of his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida holding a gun in his hand and aiming for Trump.

Secret Service Acting Director Ron Rowe Jr. said in a press conference, "He did not fire or get off any shots at our agent," as per ABC News. While he was 300-500 yards away from Trump, Rowe noted that the former president was not in the slight line of the suspect.

If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273)