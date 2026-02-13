White House Responds After Donald Trump Appears to Fall Asleep at Event

The 79-year-old U.S. President Donald Trump drew attention on Thursday during a press conference, where he appeared drowsy while listening to a speech from Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.

As the President was almost close to falling asleep, the incident quickly became a topic of political and public discussion, especially as questions began to grow around Trump’s age, physical condition, and capabilities to serve the country.

The event took place during an official briefing where Zeldin spoke about the Clean Air Act and environmental policy. During the press conference, video from the event appeared to show how Trump closed his eyes for long stretches while Zeldin delivered an eight-minute speech.

At times, the president even nodded slightly and jolted his eyes open from time to time. Later, after Zeldin finished speaking, Trump walked to the podium and briefly commented, saying, “That was long.”

As Trump’s remark caused some awkward laughter in the room, it left Zeldin, a former GOP lawmaker from New York, visibly uncomfortable for a moment, before smiling and moving aside. However, the President later appreciated the speech, calling it “great”.

This is Donald Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office yesterday. He called Biden “Sleepy Joe,” but he is the one passing out in front of the entire country. Sleep Don. This man is not well. —@HARRYJSISSON pic.twitter.com/t6Z6QphiiV — ThePolitician ❁ (@yunusxonline) November 8, 2025

Meanwhile, reports from The Wall Street Journal suggest that some of Trump’s aides have often urged the President to keep his eyes open during public appearances to avoid negative attention. After all, instances of Trump appearing to close his eyes at events have drawn attention lately.

And since the President is nearing the age of 80, these public behaviors have started drawing negative attention, sparking concerns from social media users and debates from the opposition about declining physical capability.

OMG, seems he’s ‘dozed’ off, AGAIN?

Normal people don’t ‘nod off’ like this,

especially during important meetings! Maybe it’s just his age or are his ‘carers’

hiding a MORE ‘serious’ health issue? 🤔 Raise a ✋ if you think he’s totally UNFIT to perform as Commander in Chief!🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7YHsyYyJDb — Just saying (@kangaroos991) January 31, 2026

Concerns about his health have increased in recent days, especially after Trump appeared to lose his train of thought and fumble with his words briefly before continuing during a White House event celebrating the coal industry. “I’m proud to officially name the undispuut…” he began before speaking gibberish.

During the event, he made some unusual comments, had a speech gaffe, criticized the windmills, and spoke vaguely about energy policy. This led Trump’s political rivals like Kamala Harris and even netizens to describe his speech as confusing or disorganized.

And now, Trump’s drowsy appearance during Thursday’s press conference only added to the controversy. However, officials from the White House were once again quick to dismiss the concerns, defending the President’s odd behavior as his “listening mechanism”.

Donald Trump has addressed the public comments about him falling asleep during press conferences and dismissed concerns. In previous remarks, he suggested long meetings can be “pretty boring” and said people misunderstood his behavior during lengthy events.

However, when claims about a slow decline in the President’s health didn’t stop, despite Trump and the White House suggesting otherwise, Spokesperson Davis Ingle released a statement defending the president’s health and leadership abilities.

“President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history… President Trump spent the day cutting burdensome red tape, lowering costs, and putting the American people first.” Ingle told the Daily Beast.

Supporters of Trump have also dismissed the criticism, but some have called for transparency about the President’s health, especially given his age and the pressures of the job. For now, the administration continues to insist there is no cause for concern.