White House Placed on Immediate Lockdown After Van Crashes Through Security Barricade

Published on: March 11, 2026 at 8:11 PM ET

Trump was inside the White House when the van crashed through the security barricade.

Written By Srimoyee Datta
A van slammed into the White House gate while Trump was present inside (Photo Credit: The White House)

Weeks after a person had been killed for trying to enter Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago property carrying a weapon, a van reportedly barged through a security barricade near President Trump’s residence. The streets surrounding the White House were sealed off before 7 A.M. on Wednesday. Many sources have confirmed a large police presence on the property. The driver was apprehended by the authorities on Tuesday night for questioning.

According to CBS News, the vehicle slammed into the White House gate at Connecticut and H Streets NW in Washington. A White House spokesperson has commented on the matter, saying that the authorities are still investigating. The bomb squad reportedly rushed to the scene, and the White House was put in an immediate lockdown.

​The U.S Secret Service Office of Communications has spoken on the matter, confirming that they are conducting a thorough investigation. However, they have yet to reveal the identity of the driver or the motive behind the crash.

The Secret Service released a statement, saying, “At approximately 10:37 p.m., an individual drove a vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th & E St NW, in Washington, DC. The individual was arrested & the vehicle was assessed and deemed safe. Our investigation into the cause of this collision is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia released an official statement confirming the collision. The DC MPD reported that no one sustained any injury in the crash.

“On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at approximately 6:37 a.m., MPD officers responded to the vicinity of the White House to assist the United States Secret Service after a van drove through the barricade at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. There are no reported injuries at this time, the van operator was apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

According to several news outlets, a bomb detection robot inspected the dark sedan involved in the crash after the incident. The authorities sealed the corner of 17th and E Streets with police tape. President Trump was reportedly inside the residence when the crash happened. He reportedly arranged a “Rose Garden Club” lunch on that day for Republican senators.

In February, an individual named Austin Tucker Martin entered Trump’s private property in Mar-a-Lago. According to The Mirror, Tucker, who comes from a family of Trump supporters, entered the property through an entrance for employees and dropped a gas can and aimed his shotgun at two Secret Service agents. Tucker lost his life during the altercation. Trump was at the White House at the time of the incident.

