Everything We Know About Austin Tucker Martin, the Man Shot Dead at Mar-a-Lago

More information is steadily emerging about Austin Tucker Martin, the 21-year-old North Carolina man who was shot and killed by Secret Service agents for allegedly trying to enter Mar-a-Lago with a shotgun and a gas can.

Law enforcement shot Martin at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 22. President Donald Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago and was instead at the White House for the Governors Dinner. Trump had not commented on the situation as of publication.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Sunday that the FBI is dedicating “all necessary resources” to the investigation and is working with the Secret Service, as well as state and federal officials.

As of Sunday, Feb. 22, here is everything known about Martin.

Who is Austin Tucker Martin, the man killed by Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago?

BREAKING: The armed man who breached the gate of Mar-a-Lago last night and was shot dead by Secret Service has been identified as Austin Tucker Martin. A woman by the name of Melissa Martin has also been posting on Facebook that her son has been missing since last night. pic.twitter.com/VAU94nH5Jz — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) February 22, 2026

Austin Martin went missing within the last few days, though there have been conflicting reports regarding when his family reported him missing. However, Facebook posts published by his family Sunday morning indicate that Martin went missing Saturday.

A Facebook post by his mother, Melissa Martin, has since been deleted. That post urged anyone with information to contact her. A second post, which remained online as of Sunday afternoon, said that Martin drove a 2013 silver Volkswagen Tiguan and that the family had last heard from him Saturday evening at roughly 7:51 p.m. ET. The specific vehicle that Martin drove to Mar-a-Lago had not been confirmed as of publication.

According to the Associated Press, investigators believe that Martin picked up the shotgun during his trip south. However, that information remained unconfirmed as of Sunday afternoon.

The AP also reported that vehicles blocked the entrance to a property believed to be an address for Martin in Cameron, N.C.

Austin Tucker Martin’s cousin was shocked by the news

🚨BREAKING: Authorities have identified the man who allegedly breached the Mar-a-Lago security perimeter with a shotgun as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin. His parents reported him missing at 7:51 p.m. the night before he was last seen.pic.twitter.com/5Z4EbObzBE — #WalkAway Campaign (@RealWalkAway) February 22, 2026

In an interview with the Associated Press, Martin’s 19-year-old cousin, Braeden Fields, called the situation “mind-blowing.” Fields also shared that Martin worked at a golf course and sent money from his paychecks to charity.

“He wouldn’t even hurt an ant,” Fields said. “He doesn’t even know how to use a gun.”

Although Fields said that he and his family are Trump supporters, he noted that Martin typically did not discuss politics. Fields described his cousin as “real quiet, never really talked about anything.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized Democrats after the shooting

In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home. Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our… https://t.co/MYTsHqR4cx — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 22, 2026

In an X post Sunday morning, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the Secret Service and expressed her frustration with Democratic politicians, especially amid the partial government shutdown.

“In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home,” Leavitt wrote. “Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our country safe and protect all Americans. It’s shameful and reckless that Democrats have chosen to shut down their Department.”

More information is expected to emerge.