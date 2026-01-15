White House Fires Back at Mark Ruffalo Over Brutal Trump Jab at Golden Globe Awards — “One of the Worst Actors in the Business”

Mark Ruffalo recently attended the Golden Globe Awards and used the platform to make a strong political statement. The 58-year-old actor did not hold back while interacting with the media and slammed the Trump government for its recent actions.

From the ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good to the Venezuela military operation, Ruffalo addressed all the recent happenings that have sparked controversy in the country. The Shutter Island star appeared on the red carpet wearing a ‘Be Good’ pin on his tuxedo.

When a reporter asked him about the pin, Ruffalo replied, “This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered.” The actor then went on to bash President Donald Trump for his operation in Venezuela and remarked, “We’re in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. He’s [Trump] telling the world that international law doesn’t matter to him.”

Mark Ruffalo has called Trump “the worst human being in the world.” How would you describe Mark Ruffalo? pic.twitter.com/6chT0BHDJ2 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 12, 2026

Ruffalo continued his rant and ended up making personal comments about the POTUS. He said, “The only thing that matters to him is his own morality, but the guy is a convicted felon; a convicted r—–. He’s the worst human being. If we’re relying on this guy’s morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we’re all in a lot of trouble.”

The Avengers: Endgame star concluded his remarks by expressing concern about the current state of affairs. “So this is for her [Good]. This is for the people in the United States who are terrorised and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country. And what I’m seeing here happening is not America.”

As expected, the White House was not going to stay silent after a verbal attack on the President. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung took to X to respond to Ruffalo’s comments and called him the ‘worst actor.’

Cheung posted, “Poor thing Mark Ruffalo, star of She-Hulk, is one of the worst actors in the business. More impressively, he’s an even worse human being by spewing outright lies because deep down inside, he hates himself for knowingly subjecting the public to his god awful performance.”

However, the Communications Director’s remarks may not deter Ruffalo, as this was not the first time he criticized Trump. The actor has always been critical of the Republican Party.

Poor thing Mark Ruffalo, star of She-Hulk, is one of the worst actors in the business. More impressively, he’s an even worse human being by spewing outright lies because deep down inside, he hates himself for knowingly subjecting the public to his god awful performance. https://t.co/yA1nknVe7W — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) January 12, 2026

In 2020, Ruffalo called Trump ‘”public enemy number one.” More recently, in May 2025, he took shots at the government for its anti-environmental policies.

Outside of his political activism, Ruffalo has had a stellar Hollywood career and has won several accolades over the years. At the 2026 Golden Globes, he was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Television Series for his role in the HBO crime thriller Task.

Though Ruffalo lost the trophy to Noah Wyle (who won for The Pitt), he made sure to use the platform to address some important national issues.