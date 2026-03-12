White House Faces Backlash Over Bowling-Themed, AI-Generated Iran Strike Video

Social media has been flooded with varying opinions and debates ever since the start of the war between the United States and Iran. Recently, the White House itself has shared an AI-generated video that seems to have drawn the ire of netizens.

On Thursday, March 12, the official X account of the White House posted a 32-second clip with the caption “STRIKE.” The video began with professional bowler Pete Weber hitting a strike, as he celebrated with the fans cheering.

The video transitioned with the pins representing the current Iranian regime, holding a sign that read, “WE WON’T STOP MAKING NUCLEAR WEAPONS!”

The pins were the “Iran Regime Officials,” which were knocked over by a bowling ball designed as the American flag, showcasing a flashy strike that transformed the ball into a jet. It then switched to real footage of the missile strikes against Iran.

The video went viral on social media, racking up more than 15 million views. It caused quite a stir as many users criticized the video for its insensitive nature. A user wrote, “Worst administration in world history…”

Another user commented, “Me triple checking if this is a parody account.” A user wrote, “Videos like this will one day be shown in history classes, detailing the embarrassing AI slop war propaganda shoved down our throats.” One user stated, “We deserve better propaganda.”

Another asked, “Honest question. Who’s really running the White House account?”

Congratulations for killing 170+ school children. Your celebration is well deserved! pic.twitter.com/NQMmjysQql — ThatSeemsUnlikely (@TTSQ_) March 12, 2026

The United States has been under scrutiny after launching strikes at the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Iran, on February 28. The strikes killed at least 175 civilians – majority of them reportedly children. A New York Times report stated that the strike on the school was a result of a mistaken target identity by the U.S. military.

The U.S. was reportedly conducting strikes on adjacent Iranian military bases, of which the school was formerly a part of. However, investigation reports confirmed that this data was “obsolete” and questions were raised as to why the location of the strikes was not double-checked in the first place.

Reportedly, the school site was not originally part of the base. During an inquiry, officials stated that the building was not always used as a school. However, it remained unclear when the infrastructure was transformed into an educational institution.

Although reports linked the strikes to the U.S., Trump has blamed Iran for the same. The president said, “In my opinion, based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added that the Iranians are “very inaccurate” with their munitions.

Hegseth doubled down on the claims, saying, “They have no accuracy whatsoever. It was done by Iran.” Following the onset of the war, there has been a spike in Islamophobic posts on social media targeting American Muslims.