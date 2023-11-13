White House Criticizes James Comer, as GOP Issues Subpoenas for President Biden’s Family

House Republicans, under the leadership of House Oversight Committee Chair, James Comer, have issued subpoenas targeting Joe Biden’s family members, intensifying the impeachment inquiry. The subpoenas, directed at Hunter Biden, James Biden, and an associate named Rob Walker, have raised political rift, becoming a focal point within the House GOP’s ongoing investigation. Comer’s motion, a notable move in the year-long inquiry into the Bidens, is an uncommon step, indicating an attempt to accumulate crucial testimonies and evidence. The investigation into the President's family members has so far revealed no evidence implicating Joe Biden in any unlawful activity.

While the subpoenas are legally enforceable requests, Comer expressed the presumption that Hunter Biden would respond to the summons, “I would want to show up, wouldn’t you? To defend yourself? I’ve accused him of having shell companies, and laundering money, and evading taxes, that’s like at least 10 years' worth of prison time. I would want to show up and defend myself if I were innocent.” The White House swiftly retaliated against Comer and the Republican’s constant scrutiny of the Biden family, claiming it a baseless smear campaign against President Biden.

As per HuffPost, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, condemned the Republican efforts, exclaiming, “This is an investigation that has been going on for a year now and has turned up zero evidence of wrongdoing by the president because there is none, but, Republicans continue to double down on a baseless, baseless smear campaign against the president and his family instead of being focused on the American people’s needs, what they’re asking for, what is it that they truly want us to focus on — they continue to double down on this.”

The intense attention on the President’s family members nudged a heated clash between the House Oversight Committee and the White House. The memo titled "James Comers' Latest Effort to Distract from House GOP Failures with Political Attacks on the President and His Family" highlighted the investigation's lack of substantial evidence.

As per The Hill, the House GOP's persistent allegations of impropriety remain refuted, as State Department officials previously dismissed the claims. In support of Biden, White House spokesman Ian Sams said in an email, “Despite spending millions of taxpayer dollars to conduct this probe, they have turned up no evidence to support their outlandish allegations of bribery and ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’ which they claim are motivating their open-ended ‘impeachment inquiry,’”

Despite the prolonged investigation, Democrats have affirmed the obligation of individuals to comply with lawful subpoenas, even in light of previous Republicans' reluctance to comply with similar demands from House committees. The impeachment inquiry into the Bidens remains a focal point, surrounded by a cloud of controversy and political discord within the House Oversight Committee.

