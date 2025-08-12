Donald Trump’s Latest Karoline Leavitt Moment is the Ultimate Proof He’ll Never Miss a Chance to Stroke His Own Ego

Donald Trump just can’t seem to stop gushing over his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. Not long ago, he made headlines for commenting on her appearance. The POTUS told a crowd she’d “become a star” and even signaled out “those lips [and] the way they move,” according to the Independent. That was more than enough to make some people cringe for a while, but Trump clearly wasn’t done. Barely a week later, he was at it again. Only this time, he used his “superstar” to give his own ego a little boost.

It’s no mystery why Trump adores Leavitt so much. Sure, he might playfully credit her lips for winning him over, but what probably keeps her in his good graces is her unwavering loyalty. She never misses a beat when it comes to defending him, no matter the topic. Trump has a known weakness for people who feed his ego. That loyalty came in handy during a press conference on August 11, when Trump wandered off-topic to address something he seems to care about almost more than policy: crowd size.

Anyone who’s followed Trump knows he can’t stand the idea of smaller turnouts at his events. Back in June, his pride took a hit when the audience at a military parade wasn’t as massive as he’d hoped. This time, he was determined to set the record straight, and he knew exactly who could back him up.

Scanning the room, Trump called out, “Where’s Karoline? Where’s my superstar?” When Leavitt came up to the podium, he grinned and asked the crowd, “Is she doing a good job, by the way?” The applause answered for them. Then came the real question on his mind: “Is this the largest crowd… that you’ve ever seen?”

.@POTUS “Where’s @karolineleavitt? Where’s my superstar? Is this the largest crowd that you’ve ever seen?” Karoline: “Yes… I think all of you would agree, it’s why we need to build a ballroom.” Reporter: “Can we build a big beautiful briefing room?” POTUS: “No. I don’t want… pic.twitter.com/TQ9Ev6h5n5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 11, 2025

Leavitt didn’t hesitate. “Yes,” she said firmly. Then she added with a smile, “This is definitely the most packed briefing, and I think all of you would agree. I think it’s why we need to build a ballroom.” A reporter seized the moment to ask whether Trump might actually build a bigger briefing room. Trump shut that down immediately: “I don’t want to make life comfortable.”

Responding to the video on X, one user commented, “Doesn’t appear that @karolineleavitt understands the campaign promises about less government and draining the swamp. Quite telling with her role being the official mouth piece of the president.”

Of course, Trump knew what he was getting when he brought Karoline into the moment. She’d declare this the most crowded briefing in history even if they were the only two people in the room. And as a bonus, she slipped in a mention of the ballroom he’s been wanting. For all the whispers about Leavitt possibly stepping down, it’s hard to imagine Trump letting go of someone who’s always ready to back up his most questionable claims without missing a beat.