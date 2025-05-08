Where’s Melania Trump? First Lady Missing from the Spotlight in Trump’s Second Term

It’s been 108 days since Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term in office, but Melania has spent a surprisingly small amount of time at the White House. The First Lady’s absence from the President’s side is now a very sensitive topic among Trump’s inner circle. Her residence at the White House remains dark for most of the time, as Melania has chosen to spend her time at the Trump Tower in Manhattan or Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Although officials insist that she spends a great deal of time at the White House, more often the public is aware of her, but they can’t say exactly how long she stays. According to the New York Times, Melania Trump has been at the White House for less than 14 days since her husband started his second term in office. Her disappearance is definitely a topic of great intrigue. On the internet, people can’t get enough of asking where exactly Melania is.

Katherine Jellison, a Ohia University historian who researches the first ladies commented, “We haven’t seen such a low-profile first lady since Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago.” Jellison compared her with Mrs. Truman, who also spent much of her time back to “her home base whenever she had the chance.”

Her shocking absence also raised many questions about her marriage to Trump – whether the couple is particularly dealing with any sort of rough patch. Every marriage has its own ups and downs, but we must say that for the Trumps, it’s on a different league. Just within a few months, the couple has endured many things including two assassination attempts, Trump’s trial, and not to mention the hectic presidential campaign.

In particularly, the public trial over the Republican leader’s philandering and then paying hush money to Stormy Daniels, caused quite a ruckus. It was a specially challenging time for Trump and Mrs. Trump. However, Melania was not seen around the courthouse in Lower Manhattan. According to insiders, the assassination attempts on her husband also took a toll on the First Lady, who has been concerned about her family’s safety for years. In 2017, when Trump first took the office, she was ever worried to get out of the car and walk among the crowds.

This time, it’s a bit different for the First Lady. Since her mother Amalija Knavs passed away in last January, she has been spending much time with her father, Viktor. She is also taking her maternal role more seriously for Barron Trump, the NYU student who is now 18.

During a Fox News interview before the inauguration, she said, “You know, I feel that as children, we have them until they are like 18, 19 years old. We teach them. We guide them. And then we give them the wings to fly.”

“My first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country.” Incoming first lady @MELANIATRUMP shares why this time will be a little different from the last. pic.twitter.com/EXT2Pq7OVX — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 13, 2025

She added, “I will be in the White House. And, you know, when I moved to be in New York, I would be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife.” It was before the inauguration, so she said, “And once we are in on Jan 20, you serve the country.”

Last month, she celebrated the Easter Egg Roll, standing beside Donald Trump. However, FLOTUS has also been busy with an Amazon documentary about her life, for which Jeff Bezos’ company reportedly paid $40 million.

Despite her frequent absence at the White House, close sources say otherwise. Paolo Zampolii, a former modeling agent who introduced her to Donald Trump insists, “She loves the White House. And she loves the role of serving as our first lady.”

Here are some of the moments Trump and Melania were seen together since the second term began:

Back in February, Melania attended the National Governors Association Dinner with her husband. “It was an honor to host our distinguished governors at the White House,” she wrote on X.

Although, they went separate ways from the Pope’s funeral, Melania and Trump’s PDA created quite the buzz.

Melania and Donald Trump hosted Easter Egg Roll at the South Lawn of the White House.