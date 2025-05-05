Furious Melania Wanted Donald Trump to Suffer “Public Humiliation” Over Stormy Daniels Affair

Donald Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels reportedly caused turmoil in his married life. According to a recent report, Melania was extremely frustrated and pissed off at her husband to the point where she wanted him to face “public humiliation.”

Stormy Daniels is an adult entertainer, famously known for claiming that Donald Trump cheated on Melania with her. Daniels also claimed that the President offered her hush money in 2016 to keep the affair a secret. The star claimed that she was paid $130,000 through Trump’s former lawyer.

Daniels claims that she first came across Trump at a celebrity golf tournament that took place in July of 2006. According to her testimony in court, the Republican asked her out for a meal, which she thought of declining.

The star recalled how she ended up accepting the invitation to the dinner and arrived at Lake Tahoe. Daniels alleges that Trump made an advance on her the moment she arrived at his suite, which then led to them sleeping together. She then admitted to having accepted the “hush money” right before the 2016 election.

A new report has now claimed that Trump’s alleged affair with the adult entertainer has caused immense turmoil in his married life. Katie Rogers, who is a New York Times reporter, claims that Melania was furious at the President for cheating on her.

The reporter even claims that the FLOTUS wanted her husband to suffer public “humiliation” in any way possible. Reportedly, the First Lady cancelled an overseas trip that was already scheduled to express her anger over the situation.

Stephanie Grisham, who has worked as the White House communications director, also made a bombshell revelation about the Trumps’ troubled marriage. Grisham noted that Melania’s cancelling the trip was her way to show her husband that she was displeased at his alleged infidelity.

“Grisham, who traveled with her on that jaunt, said that the first lady had wanted to communicate her anger to the president,” Roger noted in her book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady.

Grisham also told the reporter how frustrated and “pissed off” she was and wanted her husband to know. Melania “wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off.” Apparently, the Trumps’ marriage has not exactly been one smooth ride, at least according to Rogers.

In the book, the reporter recalls how Melania and Donald Trump got into several disagreements over furnishing their living space in the White House. The book details how the FLOTUS wanted to furnish the place according to her stylistic preferences, but Trump preferred much flashier pieces of furniture.