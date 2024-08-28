Whoopi Goldberg Avoided Dressing Up For a Long Time Because Of Her Infamous Outfit From 1993 Oscars

Whoopi Goldberg is known for making bold fashion statements, but the public backlash to her outfit at the 1993 Academy Awards made her hesitant to take risks for a few years afterward. In a candid interview on the red carpet at the star-studded Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala event, Goldberg opened up about the lime green and purple jumpsuit that she says 'everyone hated,' as per a report by Page Six. The View co-host explained that the harsh criticism 'hurt' her feelings and made her shy away from dressing up and expressing her fun sense of style for a long time afterward.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barry King

According to Goldberg, she had modeled the particular look after Lucille Ball's stylish character in I Love Lucy: "Lucy would always come out in these great ensembles. And I thought I would like to wear that! And green is not a color I would normally wear; let me try it!" Though the colors were outside her comfort zone, she was inspired to try something new. But most critics widely panned the outfit as one of the worst in Oscars history back in the day, and Goldberg said, "It kept me from dressing up for a very long time. You have to remember, in those days, they would say things, and you’d think, ‘Do I really look that ridiculous?'”

Nonetheless, Goldberg has since bounced back and reinvented herself as a fashion icon, and as FASHIONISTA once stated, "No one does New York Fashion Week like Whoopi Goldberg." She also founded her own inclusive clothing line, Dubugee, in 2019, as per Daily Mail.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Goldberg now exudes confidence in her singular fashion sensibilities, filling her closet with whatever vivid, visionary looks suit her mood. But this self-assurance was hard-won after the distressing backlash to her daring Oscar outfit. For years afterward, she played it safe on red carpets, sticking to conventional styles in muted tones. The wounds slowly healed with time and her triumphant foray into fashion design. Launching an inclusive clothing line also seemingly allowed Goldberg to regain her sartorial edge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

People also reported that Goldberg would happily rock the 1993 Oscars look all over again today. "My weight fluctuates. And if it goes however it goes, I want to feel good about everything I put on," she further told the outlet. Goldberg also made it clear on The View she won't be shamed for repeating outfits, either. "Look at me. Do I care? No. 'Cause I'm comfortable in this bad boy!" she declared about a buffalo plaid jacket she has worn numerous times on air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

The EGOT legend's fearless personal style has been on full display at The View since she joined in 2007. From wearing a faux fur coat covered in beaded images of bare-breasted women to strutting in decapitated Barbie booties, Goldberg clearly marches to the beat of her drum. Though the world may not have been ready for Goldberg's eclectic 1993 Oscars ensemble, it was memorable nonetheless. Besides, the Sister Act star has proven over and over that she doesn't care what the critics think. As long as she feels good, she'll keep rocking her unique looks.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 22, 2023. It has since been updated.