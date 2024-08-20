When Trump's Sister Called Him 'Cruel' and Begged Him to Delete His Twitter Account

Former president Donald Trump had a strained relationship with his late sister, Maryanne Barry Trump. In 2020, an exclusive recorded conversation obtained by VICE News, featured Maryanne slamming her brother's controversial Twitter rants, urging him to delete his account. "Cut off his Twitter account,' I said that to him about, six months, a year ago. ‘Get rid of Twitter. Stop this.’”

If Trump’s sister, former Judge Maryanne Barry says: “He has no principles. None. None. His goddamn tweets and lying [...] it’s the phoniness & this cruelty. Donald Trump is cruel.” She added, he doesn’t read.



WHY would ANYONE trust Such an individual?https://t.co/fB1rMieaSo — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) August 23, 2020

The Washington Post reported that Maryanne had recorded several hours' worth of private audio messages between 2018 to 2019. These were eventually released to the media by Donald's niece, Mary Trump after she published her tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

Maryanne Trump Barry has died.

She famously told her niece Mary Trump, that her younger brother had someone take his SATs for him, and she also said this:

“It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.” pic.twitter.com/P1Jp2Pt3dm — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 13, 2023

The former federal judge criticizing her Republican brother had stressed, “You can’t trust him. His goddamned tweet and the lying, oh my God...I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.” According to Forbes, she can also be heard hoping Donald's presidency ends soon given the difficulties, she believed, his administration caused the family. She claimed that the problems won't end "until he's out of there." “He goes to a September 11th memorial and he sees a crowd and he fist bumps,” Mayanne complained, arguing that ideas like dignity are something he "doesn't understand".

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tom Gates

“You can’t trust him,” Maryanne further states in the tapes, citing his "five bankruptcies" as evidence that he has never succeeded in his own right. “Donald is out for Donald, period.” As per The US Sun, Donald's niece can be heard endorsing her aunt's suggestion, arguing it "could potentially save the future of the planet if they just...wouldn't let [Donald] on Twitter." “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel," Maryanne added.

"It's extraordinarily easy to manipulate [President Trump] with a few choice words and in the process get him to do what you want him to do without his actually even knowing it," says the President's niece, Mary Trump. https://t.co/vXqzBtvLXy pic.twitter.com/BfcCB9EUir — CNN (@CNN) August 29, 2020

She further referred to her brother as a 'brat', saying she had driven "him around New York City to try to get him into college" and completed his schoolwork for him. Despite her harsh opinion of Donald, the former President paid a touching tribute to his late sister on her passing. “My great sister, Maryanne, passed away yesterday at the age of 86,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other, she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the US Supreme Court.”

“Who knows you best in most cases other than your family? …This is damning. But the question is, can he overshadow what Maryanne Trump Barry is saying and the book that Mary Trump has written?” --@AprilDRyan pic.twitter.com/F0u28IUgZ2 — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 23, 2020

He admitted, “Her life was largely problem-free...perfect...until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for president. The fake news, and others, went after her mercilessly, and because...she felt it inappropriate, due to her position, to defend herself, it just never stopped! While tough and strong, she was made to suffer in those years from 2016 until her retirement.” "Sibling rivalries are nothing new in the world, they’ve been going on since the beginning of time,” his campaign's senior advisor, Jason Miller, stated adding that the GOP nominee has only "positive things" to say about his sister and that he is 'proud' of her.