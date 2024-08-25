When Trump’s Former Fixer Revealed His Racist Remarks About Obama and Mandela

Donald Trump once allegedly made racist comments about former President Barack Obama and Nobel Laureate Nelson Mandela. The ex-POTUS' former legal representative dictated in a lawsuit how he made questionable remarks on the world-renowned leaders. The Cohen V. Barr petition for writ of Habeas Corpus read, "Mr. Cohen’s book describes Mr. Cohen’s first-hand experiences with Mr. Trump, and it provides graphic details about the President’s behavior behind closed doors."

"For example, the narrative describes pointedly certain anti-Semitic remarks against prominent Jewish people and virulently racist remarks against such Black leaders as President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela," it added. The legal action by The American Civil Liberties Union and law firm Perry Guha LLP against the Trump administration came when Cohen was convicted of tax fraud and lying charges. However, the union claimed the Republican leader was taking revenge on his former lawyer for attempting to write a book exposing the Trump administration. The ACLU tweeted back in 2020, "BREAKING: We're suing the federal government for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book critical of Trump. We will defend the First Amendment from government censorship — as we have for a century now."

The petition was filed against the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons. According to The U.S. Sun, the legal document explained why they believe Cohen's conviction was unlawful. "For more than a decade, Mr. Cohen was now President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer. Mr. Cohen is writing a book about his experiences — as Respondents and other Bureau of Prisons (“BOP”) officials know, and at all relevant times knew. Mr. Cohen has publicly announced that in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, he intends to tell the American people about Mr. Trump’s personality and proclivities, his private and professional affairs, and his personal and business ethics," it explained.

BREAKING: We're suing the federal government for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book critical of Trump.



Citing the First Amendment rights, the union asked for Cohen's return and "relief from unlawful detention that violates his First Amendment rights." As the pandemic hit, Cohen was released on May 20, 2020. The book titled, Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump was released in August 2020 which triggered a long legal trouble for Trump. The book has sensitive information about adult star Stormy Daniels and Cohen's involvement in the financial transactions to her. The anecdote resulted in the infamous hush money trial on the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming elections.

The trial led to the businessman-turned-politician's conviction in the trial with 34 felony charges. Proven guilty of all of them which include lying and fraudulently making financial transactions, the jury will be deciding the punishment on September 18. The delay in the quantum of punishment has been due to Trump's legal team demanding a look at the Supreme Court's ruling of immunity for the former President.