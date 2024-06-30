When Trump’s Former Batchmates at Fordham University Deemed Him 'A Bit of a Loner'

In his book The Art of the Deal, former president Donald Trump refers to his stellar academic record while attending the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics, in 1968. The Republican leader did not, however, complete his four years of education in Pennsylvania. Instead, he attended Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH) for two years. The University of Southern California denied him admission, so Fordham wasn't his first choice of college, according to The Fordham Observer. Batchmate, Brian Fitzgibbon, recalled “He was a bit of a loner all those years ago and I really can’t recall his being close with anyone.”

Fitzgibbon shared, “He [Trump] complained to me on one of our rides to school that there were too many Italian and Irish students at Fordham. He wanted me to know that I was excluded from that comment.” As per The Fordham Ram, many former students spoke highly of Trump's athletic prowess. Interviews with alumni and a 1965 edition of the Maroon Yearbook, indicate that Trump played squash on the freshmen team. Alumni also mentioned that, despite never playing for the school's football team, he was a formidable opponent in intramural football.

Donald Trump attended New York Military Academy (1959–64), a private boarding school; Fordham University in the Bronx (1964–66); and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance and Commerce (1966–68), where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics. — Monakate17 ⚡ (@monakate) May 27, 2024

Trump's batchmate, Bob McMahon, admitted that he too was taken aback when he and his friends initially invited Trump to join them for a football game during. He revealed that the Republican frontrunner managed to punt the ball "fifty yards in the air while wearing loafers." “We were always begging Donald to play with us,” shared McMahon.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeffrey Asher

McMahon also claimed that Trump had his first taste of golf while studying at the esteemed university. He allegedly witnessed the future president's his first hole-in-one. According to another batchmate and friend, John Malnati, Trump managed to completely avoid military service while at the university. He stayed out of the military draft following his college graduation due to 'bone spurs' in his heels. “All he said was, ‘I decided to leave,’” said Malnati. “He knew that all of those guys in ROTC would end up over there [in Vietnam].”

“My recollection is that Donald was a bright student and one who did not hesitate giving his opinion,” said David Coldrick, another batchmate who often played golf with Trump. Meanwhile, Stephen Bishop, shared that Trump always dressed impeccably. “He always wore a suit.” Another former classmate, Bob Sirhal, recalled how “he wore ‘slick’ suits.” “Donald was not overly friendly or should we say...he had other things on his mind,” explained Malnati.

I'm going to D.C. today to check on the hotel I'm building on Penn. AVE., and then being honored by the Wharton School of Finance, the BEST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2014

He added, “Matter of fact, he never told anybody that he was transferring to Penn.” “I never expected Trump to become president,” McMahon concluded. “I never expected anyone from Fordham to become president.” The spring 1966 semester marked the end of Trump's time at Fordham. He wrote about his choice to transfer to Wharton in the Art of the Deal. "I decided that as long as I had to be in college, I might as well test myself against the best," he opined.