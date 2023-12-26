When Trump Wished "Even The Fake News Media" a Merry Christmas

When Donald Trump was the President back in 2018, he wished a Merry Christmas to "everyone" on Twitter, including the "Fake News Media," on Christmas. At the time, the former president wrote, "I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas! Our Country is doing very well. We are securing our Borders, making great new Trade Deals, and bringing our Troops Back Home. We are finally putting America First. MERRY CHRISTMAS! #MAGA"

I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas! Our Country is doing very well. We are securing our Borders, making great new Trade Deals, and bringing our Troops Back Home. We are finally putting America First. MERRY CHRISTMAS! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2018

On the Christmas morning of 2018, Trump at the time had an impromptu news conference at the White House, clearly lacking in holiday spirit. Shortly after wishing American military troops a Merry Christmas, Trump went on the attack against Democrats and stepped up his demands for funds for the border wall to end the partial government shutdown. As reported by Deadline, he told reporters at the time, "It’s a disgrace what’s happening in our country. But other than that, I wish everybody a very merry Christmas."

He also talked about the government shutdown and added, "I can’t tell you when the government is going to be open. I can tell you it’s not going to be open until we have a wall, a fence, whatever they would like to call it. The only ones who don’t want the wall are the Democrats because they don’t mind open borders. But open borders mean massive amounts of crime."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Recently, In a Monday Christmas greeting, the former president expressed his desire that those who promote "Electric Car Lunacy" would "ROT IN HELL." Trump extended his attack on Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has filed two criminal charges against him. This was a theme he had started to establish with numerous prior postings since Christmas Eve. In another letter, the front-runner for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential candidacy attacked "THUGS," calling them more "evil" and "sick" than any global leaders. Along with seemingly attacking Iran and Russia, Trump also seemed to be criticizing Israel.

JUST IN: The 45th President of the United States and leading 2024 presidential candidate, Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), wishes you and your family a Merry Christmas. He says that by this time next year, America will be on its way to becoming great again. WATCH pic.twitter.com/a0JULwaFhA — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 24, 2023

He wrote on Truth Social, "Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against “TRUMP” and “MAGA.” Trump further added, "Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and “sick” as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!"

Trump's attack on electric cars is a relatively recent issue. He labeled them a "hoax" and stated in September that tax incentives offered by President Joe Biden for American-made electric vehicles and trucks amounted to "a transition to hell." Along with criticizing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, on Monday, Trump also pledged to "come up with a much better, and less expensive, alternative," something he was unable to do in his four years in office.

