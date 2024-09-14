When Trump Said Epstein Was Fun to be With as ‘He Liked Beautiful Women as Much as I Do’

Donald Trump once shared that Jeffrey Epstein was a fun guy to be around as he "liked beautiful women" as much as he did. The statement was never reiterated by the former President as the businessman was later accused of running illegal trafficking of young teen girls. Back in 2002, the businessman-turned-politician told the New York magazine, "I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

George Houraney, a Florida-based businessman who ran American Dream Enterprise recalled how he warned the ex-POTUS about Epstein's conduct. "I said, ‘Look, Donald, I know Jeff really well, I can’t have him going after younger girls.’ He said, ‘Look I’m putting my name on this. I wouldn’t put my name on it and have a scandal.’" Houraney said that he "pretty much had to ban Jeff from events — Trump didn’t care about that," according to NY Times. Back in 1992, the Florida-based businessman arranged a competition for "calendar girl" at the request of Trump.

Donald Trump says he will release the list of Jeffrey Epstein clients who went to Little Saint James Island:



“A lot of big people went to that island, but fortunately I was not one of them.”



“I'd certainly take a look at it... But yeah, I'd be inclined to [release] the Epstein… pic.twitter.com/GswUbVbdoL — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) September 3, 2024

Houraney recalled, "I arranged to have some contestants fly in. At the very first party, I said, ‘Who’s coming tonight? I have 28 girls coming.’ It was him and Epstein." Houraney was bemused and expressed his surprise to the business mogul, "I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?’" he shared as he disapproved of Epstein's presence and relationship with Trump. It is known that Trump and Epstein were good friends until a business deal led to a fallout between them which isn't really clear to anyone to date.

BREAKING: New photo of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein released



Trump insiders told us. "Trump has been trying to ban this Photo from Google." pic.twitter.com/g0DrZFaQZS — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) August 31, 2024

In his Oval Office conference, the Republican politician had told the reporters that he indeed knew Epstein. "I had a falling out with him. I haven’t spoken to him in 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you," he added. Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard University Law School professor who later represented Epstein’s defense team in 2006 had claimed that the paths of the two rich men crossed quite often due to the proximity of their homes to each other in Florida's Palm Beach. Dershowitz also argued, "In those days, if you didn’t know Trump and you didn’t know Epstein, you were a nobody."

Don't forget about the one of Trump on Epstine's plane (which is the same plane he flies around to his rallies TO THIS VERY DAY btw 🤦‍♂️) pic.twitter.com/zlHhNk8n4n — Aperture Geopolitics (@AperatureFinTek) August 31, 2024

Epstein died of suicide during his custody while his long-time partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who was involved with him in the illegal sex racket was sentenced to jail after a trial. Maxwell had earlier denied having any relationship with Epstein or his crimes. The Epstein files which were later disclosed for public viewing had named several big names and celebrities like former President Bill Clinton, Trump, and Prince Andrews, among others.