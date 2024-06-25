When Trump Revealed His 'Older' Children Were Not 'Thrilled' With the Idea of a Younger Sibling

In the 1990s and early 2000s, former President Donald Trump frequently appeared as a guest on Howard Stern's radio show, where they would have candid discussions. As per The Daily Mail, during one such conversation in 2005 Stern's longtime co-host Robin Quivers quizzed Trump about parenthood, "Do your older children get nervous every time you have another child?", Quivers asked. "Well, you know I have a friend who's also like a very rich guy and he said how his children hate the new children coming along and I said "Yeah because every time you have a child it's 20 per cent less for the other people." The Republican leader was speaking about his younger child Barron Trump, whom he was expecting at the moment with Melania.

The Rise of Barron Trump pic.twitter.com/V3POHDhUX9 — Machiavelli (@TheRISEofROD) February 5, 2024

"So I guess, you know, maybe they're not thrilled but I think they're very happy." Trump added: "It does cut up the pie as you keep producing." As per The Independent, recently while appearing on an exclusive sit down interview with controversial YouTube star Logan Paul the 2024 GOP frontrunner kept gushing about his youngest son. "I couldn't get him to play basketball. He plays soccer," Trump revealed. "He's a good athlete too. Good student, good athlete." Trump kept calling his son a "good looking guy,"and joked with Logan that "maybe we ought to make him a fighter." Trump asked for a day off from his hush money trial in New York last month so that he could attend Barron's high school graduation, which took place last month.

Trump told Fox News that Barron has been applying "to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes.""You know, it's very interesting though, colleges, you know, six months ago you looked at a college and you sort of want a certain college, and then you see all of these colleges are rioting," he said while appearing on Fox & Friends Weekend last month. "He's amazing actually, in a certain way," Trump again praised his son. "He's tall, good-looking...a very good student. He's very sought after from standpoint he's a very smart guy. He's a very tall guy. And he's a great kid. He's cool, he's pretty cool, I'll tell ya."

People can say whatever they want about Trump but when it comes to his kids he has raised them to the highest standards



Awesome video of Barron Trump 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JAPwhVIqng — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) June 18, 2024

As per The Hill, Trump mentioned that Barron is a great political advisor, “And he’s really been a great student,” he said while appearing on Kayal and Company's Philadelphia Talk Radio 1210 WPHT. “And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’” “He’s seen it. He doesn’t have to hear. He is a smart one. He doesn’t have to hear much. But he’s, he’s a great guy,” Trump told. “He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Barron was selected as one of the 41 Republican at-large delegates to represent Florida at the July convention in Milwaukee. The party anticipated to formally nominate Trump as the GOP presidential nominee during the convention. But the young political scion turned down the opportunity.