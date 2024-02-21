Travis Kelce Calls People’s Choice Awards, 'F-cking Nonsense' But Wins Athlete of the Year

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce responded with a succinct two-word reaction upon learning of his nomination for Athlete of the Year at the 2023 People’s Choice Awards, "F–king nonsense." Kelce's candid response came during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Kelce, at 34 years old, was nominated alongside prominent athletes including Coco Gauff, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Sabrina Ionescu, Simone Biles, and Stephen Curry, placing him in esteemed company within the nomination category. Kelce's initial reaction to his nomination appeared to express disbelief, echoing similar sentiments he previously shared on the podcast in January per Page Six.

During that earlier episode, Kelce humorously questioned the basis for his nomination, jokingly attributing it to his appearance on Saturday Night Live. Despite his successful career, which includes two Super Bowl titles and nine Pro Bowl selections, Kelce has been critical of his own performance throughout the year. His reception of just under 1,000 receiving yards this season, falling short of his consistent achievement of this milestone since 2016, may have influenced his surprise at the nomination.

During the podcast discussion, Kelce also jokingly questioned the absence of Simone Biles' partner, Green Bay Packers safety Owens, from the nomination list. While Kelce's podcast conversation centered on his own nomination and the absence of Owens from the list, his brother Jason humorously suggested rigging the voting to ensure Travis secured the award.

Despite retirement rumors circulating in the media, Jason remained tight-lipped about his plans. His deliberate choice to refrain from making any announcements stood in stark contrast to the leaked information that had previously emerged in the media. Amidst the solemn atmosphere following a tragic shooting incident during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade, tight end Travis Kelce sparked controversy when photographs emerged of him posing with a Kansas City police officer.

Despite the city grappling with the aftermath of the shooting, Kelce's seemingly lighthearted demeanor in the images garnered criticism from certain quarters. Reports indicate that Kelce was photographed upon his arrival at the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar to meet up with some of his teammates.

Amidst Travis Kelce's seemingly lighthearted moment, a somber backdrop unfolded earlier in the day during the parade celebrations near Union Station in Kansas City's downtown area. Tragically, local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed, and at least 22 other parade attendees, including 11 children, were injured in a devastating shooting incident.

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

Kelce also tweeted, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me." Kelce's teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also shared his sentiments on Twitter, saying, "Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽." His wife, Brittany, echoed his sentiments with a message of her own.