When Trump Called a White House Aide From Air Force One to Defend the Size of His Manhood

Stormy Daniels released her tell-all memoir Full Disclosure in 2018, detailing her alleged affair with former President Donald Trump. As per The Guardian, in the scandalous work, she described Trump's genitalia in detail, calling it 'smaller than average' but 'not freakishly small.' “He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels wrote. Years later, in 2021, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed in her book I'll Take Your Questions Now that the Republican leader, while flying on Air Force One, called her and requested her to reassure him that his penis wasn't 'little,' as described by Daniels.

As per CNN, Grisham could only respond, “'Uh, yes sir,'" to his bizarre request. “‘Everything down there is fine,’ he said. What the hell was I supposed to say to that? I kept it to a simple ‘Okay,’ praying that somehow we’d get disconnected,” wrote Grisham. “'It’s fine,’ he repeated. ‘Uh, yes, sir,’ I replied. Well, that was awkward.”

The former White House aide also alleged that Trump had previously questioned her boyfriend—a White House employee—about her ability to have a successful sexual relationship. Additionally, she claimed that Trump would frequently inquire about the whereabouts of a young female press assistant at press conferences. At one point, he reportedly asked to have the assistant brought to his Air Force One cabin so he could 'look at her [behind].'

Before resigning following the violence on Capitol Hill on January 6, Grisham also held positions as Director of Communications for the East Wing and Chief of Staff to First Lady Melania Trump during the Trump administration. However, according to another report by CNN, Donald refuted the claims presented against him in the book via a statement: “Too bad that sleaze bag publishers continue to report this very boring garbage. We and the MAGA movement are used to it. And someday in the not too distant future, we will have our voice back and be treated fairly by the press.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alex Wong

Liz Harrington, a Trump spokesperson, added, “This book is another pitiful attempt to cash in on the President’s strength and sell lies about the Trump family.” Melania's office also slammed Grisham via an official statement. It read, “The intent behind this book is obvious...It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.”

Grisham also detailed how Melania took the Daniels blow. “After the Stormy Daniels story broke and all the allegations that followed from other women, I felt that Mrs. Trump was unleashed...She had always been independent from her husband, but now, as a wronged and publicly humiliated First Lady, she seemed liberated to do whatever she wanted, or didn’t want, to do.”