Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been dating intermittently since 2016. Due to the star NBA players' cheating scandals, the couple quickly separated after the birth of their daughter, True. According to the US Magazine, Thompson fathered a son with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who was born to the pair on December 2, 2021. The baby was allegedly conceived on Thompson's 30th birthday in March, while he and the Good America founder were still dating, according to the court records in Nichols' subsequent paternity complaint against Thompson.

As per Your Tango, Thompson later rejected Nichols' allegation that their relationship began "five months" before his birthday. Even then, Khloé posted a sweet Instagram message honoring Tristan for turning 30. She had captioned it, "I hope you realize now and everyday how loved you are by me and so many". Nichols had even asserted that she made several trips to California to see the NBA star, and she added that the relationship lasted after she became pregnant. Khloé and Tristan were reportedly seen together frequently after rekindling their romance in August 2020. Throughout the pandemic, the pair also spent time in quarantine together. According to all reports, they were still dating in March 2021, the month the baby was conceived. However, they had once more called their quits by June 2021. This occurred amid other cheating claims made by model Sydney Chase.

In the paternity lawsuit's affidavit from Thompson, he referred to Khloé as his "ex-girlfriend," indicating that they were no longer dating. In 2018, as the Hulu star was just days away from delivering a baby, Thompson was caught on camera making out with other women in a nightclub. This was the first infidelity scandal for the couple, who had only begun dating in 2016. The two made up soon after True was born, but their reconciliation was fleeting because, by early 2019, rumors surfaced that Thompson had kissed Jordyn Woods, a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family. They were reportedly placing "no label" on their relationship as of October 2021, but their main priority was co-parenting, according to a source. "They're raising True together," the insider explained. "Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He's very supportive and there's nobody else in her life."

Khloé had remained silent on social media during the paternity lawsuit news save from a mysterious Instagram story that read, “I just don’t have time for negative energy and even when I do, I don’t.” The US Sun reported Tristan and Maralee resolved their paternity dispute by December 2022, and he now owes her $9.5K per month in child support for their son Theo. The US Sun claimed in February 2022 that Tristan supports his baby moms Maralee, Khloe, and Jordan Craig by paying up to $1.9M in child support annually. Fans started to believe Khloe and Tristan had reconciled by the time they revealed their intention to have a new surrogate baby boy in September 2022, but sadly, this did not occur.

