When Travis Kelce Felt Like a 'Jabroni' While Learning to Act for a Horror Show

Travis Kelce, known for his stellar football career and high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, is expanding his talents into acting. While he acknowledged that he is still learning the trade, he has taken on a role in Grotesquerie, a chilling horror drama by Ryan Murphy for FX. Travis expressed his surprise and gratitude at being chosen for the project, as reported by HuffPost.

Earlier this year, in May, he discussed the same on his popular podcast, New Heights. “I was kinda blown away and kinda, like, shocked that [Murphy] was willing to give me a role like this, because it is a big role on the show." He added, “He seemed very confident that I’d be able to do this, and he kinda injected that in me in the first conversation we had. So hopefully I don’t bomb this for him...It’s been so much fun. Ryan Murphy is [an] unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above, man. He’s just — there’s nothing he can’t do, and everybody’s just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable.”

Subsequently, Travis humorously remarked that diving into acting alongside professionals made him feel like a total 'jabroni'. He shared, “I feel like an amateur. And I haven’t gotten fired yet so we’re doing good. They haven’t told me to f-king kick rocks after the first week, so it’s been awesome.” Sharing his excitement, Jason Kelce, Travis's brother, attempted to get more details out of him.

However, Travis refrained, stating that he didn’t want to give too much away. He hinted, “The name itself can tell you it’s quite a mystery and every scene has just been so much fun to be in," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, during an interview on Good Morning America, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked if he now considers himself an actor. In response, Travis opined, "I guess you could say that. Yeah. 'I've been on a few shows before…I've only played myself in those shows, though."

As reported by Daily Mail, he added, "So it's definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything and the understanding of a script and the scene. But it's a challenge." He further stated, "I feel like an amateur right now, but it's a fun challenge, and I'm enjoying every bit of it, for sure… I'm coachable. That's one thing I know from being in sports, I am a coachable guy." Overall, he emphasized, "It's just been awesome…Everybody involved in terms of the actors and the directors and the writers have just helped me out so much, understanding what I'm supposed to be doing. And I'm just having fun with it."