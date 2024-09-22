When Tom Cruise Claimed He Had Superhuman Powers to Heal the Sick With His Touch

Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood’s most iconic action stars, has long been known for his deep belief in Scientology. In fact, Cruise reportedly believed that he had developed superhuman abilities, specifically the power to heal the sick and injured through a Scientology practice called ‘touch assist.’ A prominent Scientologist explained, “My insiders tell me Tom Cruise has now achieved the level of Operating Thetan VI. That’s a very high level, and he would have learned about touch assist and almost certainly tried it as part of his experience.” Touch assist, a hands-on technique preached by Scientologists, is said to help alleviate ailments like sprains, sore throats, and other minor injuries.

As per Radar Online, as described by the expert, “It’s the laying on of hands that Scientologists claim opens the nerve channels and brings relief to a needy spot. The Scientologist...performing the touch assist will touch the injured person and instruct them to ‘Feel my finger’...only one finger must be used — not two. After the healer has finished, they must say, ‘End of assist.’ It’s a powerful procedure.” Tony Ortega, a prominent Scientology watchdog and editor of The Underground Bunker, revealed, “Scientologists really believe they have superhuman abilities — and that’s what he’s talking about. One of these powers is to heal people with touch.”

40,000 pages of Scientology secret internal files are being leaked, and a bunch of them are about Tom Cruise! Dive into the world of Scientology's PR tactics with our new episode on Tom Cruise's media strategy. #ScientologyExposed #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/xT6Jzo1xsr — Marc Headley (@blownforgood) January 10, 2024

In an interview, Cruise hinted at possessing otherworldly powers. “A Scientologist…[can] create new and better realities and improve conditions. Being a Scientologist, you look at someone and know absolutely that you can help them. When you drive past an accident, it’s not like anyone else. If you drive past...you know, you have to do something about it because...you’re the only one who can really help.”

As per Daily Beast, while many remain skeptical of these claims, Cruise’s faith in Scientology is unwavering. The actor has been a member of the Church for over three decades and has often credited it for helping him overcome personal challenges, such as his struggle with dyslexia. During red-carpet interviews, Cruise has deemed it a “beautiful religion.” He once said, “It's something that has helped me incredibly in my life. It’s something, you know, without it, I wouldn’t be where I am…I’m incredibly proud.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rocket K

In another interview, Cruise remarked, "I respect what other people believe. What I believe in my own life is that it's a search for how I can do things better, whether it's being a better man, or a better father, or finding ways for myself to improve." Fellow Scientologist, John Travolta, had also boasted about his ability to heal others using similar practices. He said, “I’ve really learned how to heal. I can transfer my spirit and power to others. A person hurt their leg the other day, and I used about four different processes to help them heal. And when anyone has a cold, I use certain processes to help them!”