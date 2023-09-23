Russell Brand, British actor and comedian, has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, which has caused his fame to crumble. The allegations were brought up during a joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches, the Sunday Times, and the Times. Four women claim they were sexually abused between 2006 and 2013. In response, Brand maintained that his relationships had "always been consensual" and refuted the accusations. But back in 2009, when he was at the height of his fame, he made some shockingly obscene remarks during a panel discussion on The View. During the show, he claimed, "One of my greatest accolades, Joy, is my "Shagger of the Year" awards," before acknowledging that discussing the title with his mother Barbara was "awkward." To which co-host Joy Behar had asked, "Are you proud of that?"

As reported by the Daily Mail, further in the show, when the Army of One actor alleged that he had been off drugs and alcohol for six and a half years, co-host Meghan questioned him, "You said clean of drugs and alcohol, but what about sex addiction?" Joy had then teased, "Yeah! What about that, Shagger of the year?!" Brand then went on to interrupt co-host Sherri as she tried to question him more about his "sex and shagging." The comedian proceeded to awkwardly stroke her leg, declaring, "You look nice... I like these sort of gladiator high heel shoes you’re wearing and I like your legs." He then asked, "Now I understand you've been celibate for a while, when you gonna give that up?" Co-host Whoopi then said, "Yeah Sherri, when you gonna give up? He is an eligible man, right here..." Sherri who was clearly embarrassed by the conversation, said, "Don't start nothing you can't finish Russell!" To which Brand had given a very risqué reply, "I assure you this is an area in which I'm confident, I am not bluffing. I will take care of you, I will make you see multi-colored, I’ll make you forget your own name, it'll be wonderful!"

"No wonder he's Shagger of the Year!"Joy sarcastically said while also putting him 'in the spot', as Barbara told Sherri, "Looks to me like you're looking forward to it, that's all I'm saying!" Brand, who had just split from Katy Perry after being married to her for merely 14 months, then joked, "She seems quite keen I think, Barbara," he then turned to Sherri and said, "You’ve got all dressed up, you’ve got me worked up, now come on!"

"You're an incredibly professional group of women and I feel a combination of relaxed and aroused in your company," he continued with the suggestive conversation, as the audience burst out laughing again. Moments later, co-host Barbara Walters suggested that Brand should get help for his sex addiction before also joking, "It seems to serve you very well... whatever gets you through the night, as they say!" The British comedian had appeared on the live talk show to publicize his second turn as host of the 2009 MTV VMAs.

