When Taylor Swift Told Travis Kelce He ‘Got Lucky Enough to Get Her’ to Contact Him

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story has lived long enough on the internet. But not many know how the lovebirds first met. The NFL star, Kelce opened up to WSJ during an interview sharing how Swift once told him that he "got lucky enough to get her" to contact him.

Last year, in the December-January issue of the magazine, Kelce told J.R. Moehringer how the romance between the two started budding. Calling it an instance of luck and what the Anti-Hero hitmaker later told him, he said, "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end confessed that he instrumented a foolproof plan to contact Swift. Kelce said, "I don't know if I want to get into all of it," as he disclosed how wanted to present the Grammy-winning songstress his number on a friendship bracelet when he marked his appearance at her Eras Tour in Kansas, Missouri, but failed. This was followed by an invitation to his NFL game as reported by ET Online. "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid," Kelce shared.

Kelce went on to detail how Swift's family members had a key role in helping the two get in touch with each other. "She'll probably hate me for saying this, but. When she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures... in front of my locker," Kelce revealed. Kelce spilled the beans about their first meet saying, "When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there."

Revealing why he kept their relationship under the veil in the initial months, Kelce said, "That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away." Speaking about the attention that he received he explained, "Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them... I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it..."

"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange," he added. Swift often cheered Kelce during NFL games, while Swifties celebrated the pair and shipped them for a long time online until the pair confirmed they were seeing each other.