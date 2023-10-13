Harry Styles, the acclaimed pop sensation and former One Direction member, is loved by his fans as he rose to fame with solo hits like As It Was and Watermelon Sugar. However, not many are aware that Styles was working in a bakery as a teen. The X Factor, the show that kickstarted Styles' career, released never-before-seen footage in 2022 that gave a peek into his audition before judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh shows him sharing his future prospects and talent.

The six-minute video captures a young Harry introducing himself and delivering an initial rendition of Hey Soul Sister by Train. However, the judges express uncertainty and interrupt, urging him to perform another song a cappella. Before that, he revealed that he works in a bakery, to which Cowell asks him, "What's popular at the moment?" and he responds, "Viennese fancy and Millionaire's shortbread." In the uncovered footage, Cowell asks him about his plans, to which he responds, "I finished my GCSEs just now, so I will go back to college in September."

He further revealed he was considering pursuing studies in "Law, Sociology, and Business" at the college level. In a pivotal moment, Harry responds to their request by choosing to sing Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely, a decision that would eventually secure his path to stardom. In the unseen footage, Harry expresses his long-standing desire to audition for The X Factor.

"My mum's always told me I'm a good singer, and so have my friends," he says. When Simon questions the reliability of mothers' judgments, Harry responds, "Yeah, that's what I mean, so I wanted to come and ask the people who know." Continuing, Harry confides, "I think I could do it, but with your help, I could be a lot better than I am." This revelation comes on the heels of another recent release by The X Factor, featuring the judges choosing the members of One Direction.

Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger, and Simon Cowell are seen piecing together the iconic boy band, consisting of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. Jump ahead by 13 years, and Harry Styles has evolved into a worldwide sensation, making a mark not just as a member of One Direction but also as a highly successful solo artist. His solo albums, including Harry's House, have achieved Number 1 status in the UK charts.

Beyond music, Styles has ventured into acting, with notable roles in films like Don't Worry Darling, where he stars alongside real-life girlfriend Olivia Wilde, and My Policeman. Fans can continue to enjoy Harry Styles' music, revisiting the journey of an artist who has seamlessly transitioned from a hopeful teenager on The X Factor stage to a multifaceted singing sensation.

